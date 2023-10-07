At what point do we start to agree with the idea of ​​paying more to play a handful of days early or access an incomplete version of the games we expect?

The early access model has many benefits, especially for indie studios; However, in recent years the concept has been distorted and given rise to questionable practices, such as selling unfinished games at novelty prices, offering microtransactions, and promoting FOMO.

Now, more than ever, there are many options that allow us to enjoy a title before the official launch, but it is naive to think that all companies use them correctly.

Related video: The end of the physical format

Pay more to play sooner

When we think about early access, the first thing that comes to mind are the more traditional early access and Beta formats that allow you to play weeks or months before the official release. In recent years, however, a new model has become popular and is slowly becoming the norm.

Looking back, we’ll notice that high-profile releases like Diablo IV, Hogwarts Legacy, Madden NFL 24, Starfield, and many more have something in common: they allowed users to play a handful of days early. Of course, only those who pre-ordered the most expensive editions had that privilege. Are we facing a new malicious practice?

It is normal for a die-hard fan to be very eager to enjoy a game they are looking forward to. Companies know this very well and exploit those sensitivities by blocking early access behind a paywall. Do we want to play a little earlier? In that case, we must loosen our wallets.

Call of Duty allows players to enjoy the narrative mode before the premiere

Deluxe editions also include an expansion, DLC characters, skins or other bonuses; However, it is naive to think that additional content is always attractive enough to justify its purchase. In the end, we are sure that many players fall into temptation and purchase the more expensive versions, which can cost up to $100 USD, just to play in the days before the official debut.

This new model has already proven to be profitable and very popular. Hogwarts Legacy, the open-world Harry Potter game, achieved an impressive peak of 489,139 concurrent users on Steam in the days leading up to its release. Bethesda’s RPG Starfield broke it with over 200,000 concurrent players before its official release. Although to a lesser extent, Mortal Kombat 1 also had a solid debut with more than 16,000 people connected at the same time on Valve’s platform during the early access period. Diablo IV and CoD: Modern Warfare II boast similar success stories.

Hogwarts Legacy was a smash hit before its official premiere

In these cases, people who played before the release had to pre-order the more expensive deluxe editions. Is it worth paying an extra $30 USD just to play a little early? Logic says no, but the facts show that many people are willing to invest more for that benefit.

It’s easy to argue that it’s the player’s fault for “being weak” and falling into temptation, right? However, as with many of the questionable practices in this industry, the Devil is in the small details.

This model encourages FOMO, that is, the fear of missing out. When early access periods open their doors, the internet is filled with videos, live broadcasts and social media posts. Obviously, we want to be part of the conversation and start playing as soon as possible. The situation is particularly dangerous with single-player games that have a strong narrative focus, as spoilers begin to emerge that ruin the experience for those users who refrain from purchasing the deluxe editions and wait patiently for the official debut.

The worst thing about this new format is that it lacks real usefulness. It is an advertising strategy, whose sole purpose is to reward people who are willing to pay a little more. At the end of the day, the games are already finished and ready to debut. Instead of bringing the release forward, companies prefer to sell early access as if it were a reward for the passion and loyalty of fans.

For better or worse, everything indicates that this early access model is here to stay. In September alone, Starfield, Lies of P, The Crew Motorfest, Payday 3, EA Sports FC 24, and Mortal Kombat 1 featured an Early Access period. In the coming months, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Ghostrunner 2 and Forza Motorsport will follow in the same footsteps. Our hope is that companies will refrain from abusing this concept.

Early access that takes place just before the premiere is the new trend

Betas without purpose

The above model is the natural evolution of a phenomenon that has been seen in the gaming industry for many years. We are referring to the misrepresentation of early access and its variants. Along these lines, Betas and their purpose have changed a lot in recent years.

Trial versions as we know them in the gaming industry were born with the aim of allowing players to experience a part of a game’s content for a limited time. They are useful for identifying errors, bugs, connection problems, and other issues before release.

Betas are a product that is marketed

Ultimately, Betas are a very valuable resource that benefits developers and provides useful information; However, as expected, the companies did their thing and found a way to take advantage.

In theory, the studies seek to have as many people participate in these periods to evaluate the network infrastructure and other elements such as the balance of weapons or characters. Of course, closed tests are also carried out with a small group to have more control, but does that happen in all cases?

Many times, Closed Betas are used as an advertising medium or as a simple pre-order incentive. Its purpose is to motivate people to buy the game before the official release, rather than as a resource intended to improve the game. We have already seen countless test sessions that took place a few weeks before the premiere. Without a doubt, it is very difficult to make significant adjustments to the mechanics or correct errors in a short period.

The real problem is when studios abuse this model and take it to the limit. We must remember the case of MultiVersus, the Super Smash Bros. from Warner Bros. Games. Although it was only a Beta, it was packed with microtransactions and boasted a Battle Pass. Worst part? The developers never warned that this trial version would end and that the game would temporarily disappear. That’s right, Player First Games marketed an unfinished product and thousands of fans fell because of the unclear communication.

The last straw: microtransactions in a Beta of a game without a release date

There are still many Betas that seek to collect feedback, but a considerable percentage only aims to generate publicity and increase reservations. In the end, they are a marketing strategy with no real benefit for players, beyond allowing them to play for a handful of hours to make the wait more enjoyable.

Sell ​​unfinished games

The rise of Closed Betas that often lack a purpose and early access periods that take place just before the official release is a consequence of the mutation of the more traditional early access.

We must remember that early access games are those that go on sale even though they are still incomplete. This funding tool came about with good intentions, as it allows players to try out a preview version and provide feedback to the developers. We can see it as a collaboration between users and studios.

However, many companies and developers lost focus and took advantage of this resource to put games full of bugs and errors on sale under the promise that the official launch will be problem-free. In many cases, production moves at a snail’s pace or simply never comes to fruition.

Unfortunately, studios discovered that, despite bugs and inconveniences, early access can be very popular and lucrative. One of the most important cases in recent years is PUBG, which sold more than 1 million copies before its debut. Another interesting example is Star Citizen, which has already raised more than $600 billion, despite the fact that its release date is a mystery.

The problem with these formats is that developers take advantage of player expectations to sell unfinished products or early access periods that lack a purpose. Somehow, companies have managed to market incomplete or not yet available projects… they sell promises and good intentions.

The early access model, which was born as a form of financing and a tool that allows users to participate indirectly in development, mutated and was distorted. Now, the goal is to offer a product before its release, regardless of whether it brings something to the player or favors the product.

Analyst Mat Piscatella commented that early access pre-sales are very popular

These resources are not bad by nature, but companies use them in exploitative ways. We also do not want to condemn users who participate in these practices, but it is important that they are aware of what is happening and reflect before supporting a project of this nature.

Is it really worth paying $30 more to play 5 days early? Do we really want to play this Beta? Are we sure that an early access game will see the light of day? It is our responsibility to answer these questions before loosening our wallets.

But tell us, what do you think? Do you think early access got out of control? Do you think they are harmful? Let us read you in the comments.

Related video: The worst executive decisions in the history of video games

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News