Zack Snyder is finalizing details to release the first part of Rebel Moon, but he is also working to have his director’s version ready.

Netflix has a few bullets left in the chamber this final stretch of the year to surprise the public, and many of its expectations are placed on Zack Snyder and his space opera: Rebel Moon.

The first installment of this two-part film, The Fire Girl, will arrive in the red platform catalog next December 22th to plunge into this conflictive galaxy that will make the citizens of an agricultural planet place their hopes in a young woman to gather warriors to help them expel the belligerent forces that are fleecing them.

These are the best tablets to watch movies and series

If you usually watch series when you travel or in various parts of the house, these tablets can be good companions for consuming entertainment.

See list

We already know that Zack Snyder doesn’t like short films, but he has held back with the original version of Rebel Moon: The Fire Girl.

As revealed by TUDUM, the website promoting Netflixthe first movie has a duration of 2 hours and 13 minutes. Naturally, the director has an ace up his sleeve that he has already taken for a walk before: Zack Snyder’s editing.

A “deeper” version of Rebel Moon

Both Zack Snyder and his wife, the producer Deborah Snyderhave previewed details of the director’s cut of Rebel Moon: Fire Girl, with special emphasis on the fact that, this time, “it’s a planned strategy and not an afterthought.”

They have highlighted that said version of the movie of Netflix will have, at least, 45 more minutes and it will offer more of everything. Deborah Snyder stressed in an interview with Total Film that this montage is not limited to being “just a few additional scenes.”

This old Star Wars project rejected by Lucasfilm has been converted by Zack Snyder into a potential seed to establish his own science fiction franchise.

Rebel Moon: The Fire Girl arrives on Netflix next December 22while its second part, Rebel Moon: The warrior who leaves marks will land on the platform on April 19, 2024.