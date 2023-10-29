October 28, 2023

Aleix Espargaró talks about the lost duel

The last lap of the Sprint MotoGP thrilled the large and lively Thai crowd, with a battle that ended under the checkered flag between Aleix Espargaró and Marc Marquez. The Spaniard from Aprilia, who after starting from third place had accumulated a good margin over his compatriot, was pushing to undermine the last step of the podium occupied by Marini. A “long shot” eliminated his advantage and, between overtaking and counter-overtaking, he moved up to fifth place. But the feeling is there, on a difficult track, and Sunday’s long race will give Espargaró the opportunity to take advantage of the good work done during the test sessions.

“I’m proud of the work we’re doing on this track – said Aleix -. Mindful of last year, I arrived here without great expectations but I must say that I’m feeling good. In the last laps of today I wanted to try to fight with Marini for the podium, but I made a mistake allowing Marc to make up for it. It was an exciting last lap, I knew he would try at the last corner and even though I was braking very hard he managed to stay in front of me.”

“There will be a lot more strategy in the race on Sunday, but with the harder compound on the rear I was fast so I’ll try to fight for the podium again” concluded the former Suzuki rider.

©Getty Images