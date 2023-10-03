Many think that Google Maps and other navigation applications like Waze are usually infallible, and therefore they are almost essential on any road trip. Although for this German tourist and his caravan, the story was different.

It’s surprising how much trust we place in technology. Google Maps has been a faithful travel companion for many drivers. Its precise directions and ability to adapt to traffic conditions in real time have made it an essential tool. However, the driver of a motorhome will not use it again.

It was a quiet fishing town with narrow residential streets. An imposing motorhome crossed them. It is not difficult to imagine the chaos that was unleashed when the vehicle, following the instructions of Google Maps, ended up stuck on a road clearly not suitable for a vehicle of its size.

The German tourist, in his attempt to get out of the situation, ended up seriously damaging the clutch of his vehicle. Eyewitnesses collected by Autoevolution reported: “You could smell it from meters away.” The incident leads us to question the reliability of navigation applications for all types of vehicles.

While it is true that these systems rarely provide erroneous directions, the problem lies in how drivers interpret and act on this information, especially when behind the wheel of large vehicles or motorhomes.

What few know is that Google Maps, like other similar services such as Waze or Apple Maps, are designed primarily for standard vehicles. These applications do not consider the dimensions or loads of the vehicles when offering routes, which can lead to situations such as that of the unfortunate tourist.

The advice for drivers of large vehicles is clear: opt for specific navigation solutions. Tools like Sygic allow drivers to create vehicle profiles that include dimensions and loads, offering tailored routes.

Google Maps was sued for an accident recently

This incident is not the only one. Recently, Google was sued after a tragic incident in North Carolina, United States.

A man, following directions from Google Maps, drove his car off a collapsed bridge in 2013. Although several people had previously alerted Google Maps about the bridge collapse, the correction was not carried out.

The deceased’s wife, Alicia Paxson, expressed her pain: “Our girls ask how and why their dad died…”. Google, when questioned, simply expressed its condolences and stated that its “goal is to provide accurate route information on Google Maps.”.

With these facts on the table, it is clear that, although technology has advanced by leaps and bounds, common sense and caution behind the wheel are still essential, and that blindly trusting Google Maps is not always a good idea.