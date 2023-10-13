Life would be different if our mobile phones only needed to be charged once a month, and researchers are now working on a microchip that would make this possible.

The telephones mobiles They have significantly improved their technology in recent decades, being able to have a small device with great processing power in our pocket.

However, where little has been improved is with regard to the batterya battery in our mobile phone that we practically have to charge once or even twice a day.

This makes mobile phones far from perfect, since the user still depends on external technology. And it is not efficient to feed those increasingly powerful processors that must meet the demands of applications and games.

But this could be close to over, because scientists at the University of Cambridge are working on a microchip that could work so efficiently that cell phones would only need to be charged once a month.

And specifically, there is talk that the battery life of mobile phones could be improved exponentially, as a team of mathematics researchers from the University of Cambridge have revealed.

The trick is to create a silicon chip processor that requires virtually no power to operate, which means there is less need for a battery.

“If they can really live up to that outrageous claim, it means we will have a mobile phone that will last a month, not a day. Today no one in the world has been able to realize that in a semiconductor chip; “If anyone can do it, this team from Cambridge in the UK can do it,” he says. Sean RedmondCEO of SiliconCatalyst.

In any case, this is a project that is still being worked on and we will not see it in the short term on any electronic device.

If it were definitively put on the market, and adopted by the main technological players, it is clear that the concept of mobile phones would change given that the user would not have to worry about having to charge their device.