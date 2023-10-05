The story of the Alfa Nero yacht is one of those that draws attention due to its busy existence. Having a yacht of that caliber not only requires having the financial capacity to assume the hefty purchase bill for this superyacht, but it also requires expensive maintenance so that it continues to maintain its splendor. Authorities on the Caribbean island of Antigua have just discovered it and are eager to get rid of it before it bankrupts them.

The protagonist: a magnificent luxury superyacht. The Alfa Nero is a superyacht that meets, point by point, everything that the owner of a luxury boat could wish for. The vessel was built in 2007 and is 81.3 meters long and 14.2 meters wide, capable of traveling at a cruising speed of 15 knots. The space on board is distributed over six decks with capacity for 12 guests accommodated in six luxurious cabins. The main deck is equipped with a swimming pool, a jacuzzi and has a grand piano in the living room, a helipad, spa, gym.

The ship was designed by the Italians Nuvolari & Lenard and its interior was equipped with great detail following the instructions of designer Alberto Pinto. Fine woods, leather, mother-of-pearl and high-end materials were used and a cellar well stocked with the best wines. The specialized media Super Yatch Fan values ​​it at around 120 million dollars. A forbidden fruit within the reach of very few.

The owner is Russian, but not who they thought. The bizarre story of this superyacht begins in February 2022 with the blocking of the financial assets of Russian oligarchs around Putin in retaliation for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The yacht was anchored in the port of the Caribbean island of Antigua and the authorities suspected that the boat was owned by the Russian oligarch Andrey Guryev, a close friend of Vladimir Putin, so the authorities confiscated it, executing the United States sanction with the intention to sell it in the short term.

The plans seemed to be going well for the island’s authorities. Eric Schmidt, former CEO of Google, had made a firm offer worth $67.3 million. The problem is that Guryev’s corporate structure had left his daughter Yulia Guryeva-Motlokhov as a front man. As there was no blocking order on it, the confiscation of the ship was illegal and both parties have engaged in a legal battle to clarify who owns the ship. As is normal, faced with the legal mess over ownership, Eric Schmidt took flight and withdrew the purchase offer from him. Antigua kept the yacht and a lawsuit.

a poisoned candy. The fact is that until the legal mess is clarified, the island’s authorities have to pay the cost of maintaining the seized property. What seemed like an irresistible candy, in the end has turned out to be a poisoned candy because the maintenance of a 120 million dollar yacht is not within everyone’s reach.

To begin with, mooring the yacht costs them $28,000 a week, which includes the salary of the Italian captain who remains on board this floating mansion. As the popular saying goes, the captain is the last to abandon the ship and it is no wonder since this yacht needs a crew of six people to maintain it. Originally, the crew was up to 44 people, but was reduced to reduce costs. Twenty-five members of this crew have already claimed $2.1 million from the island authorities in salary that was not paid as a result of the seizure of the yacht.

A money burning machine. Added to these Alfa Nero maintenance and personnel costs is an even bigger problem. The superyacht’s engine must remain constantly running to power the air conditioning systems. This means burning about $2,000 of fuel a day. “You can’t even open the doors on the Alfa Nero without diesel,” Tom Paterson, dock master at Antigua Yacht Club told Luxurylaunches. “These ships, from the day they are launched to the day they die, burn fossil fuels.”

If the engines were turned off to save fuel, the noble materials with which the interior of the yacht was built would rust and degrade at full speed, causing: either the final sale price to be much lower than expected, or if Antigua finally loses the legal battle with the daughter of the Russian oligarch, they would have to pay compensation for the damages.

What does seem clear is that, if this situation continues for much longer, the cost of maintaining the Alfa Nero could even exceed the real value of the superyacht. So that later they say that buying a yacht is not a luxury. The next time the Antiguan authorities consider confiscating a yacht, they will make sure it is electric.

Image | yachtcharterfleet.com