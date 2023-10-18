If the past has taught us one thing, it is that all new markets – no matter how explosive they may be – normalize over time. That will be no different in EV country China. Although a new EV brand is founded almost every week “to beat Tesla”, a dark cloud hangs over the majority of those brands. This is evident from new data from Bloomberg.

10 million per car?!

Of the approximately 91 EV brands active in China, approximately 30% achieve fewer than 500 sales per quarter. To put that into perspective, Tesla built about 74,000 cars in Shanghai in September – in one month. What’s more, the 10 largest EV brands control approximately 80% of the market. In the lead is BYD (36.4%), followed by Tesla China (8.4%), the unknown GAC (6.9%) and SAIC (5.5%), including the well-known MG has in hand.

At the other end of the spectrum we see, for example, the Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group, which bought Saab (and turned it into NEVS) and also owns the Hengchi car brand. Although the company boasted in 2019 “that it would overtake Tesla within five years”, it lost roughly 10 million euros on every car it sold and is looking for new funds to continue.

Tidal wave in Europe? More like a wave

The tidal wave of dirt-cheap Chinese electric car brands could eventually turn into a wave in our region. European car brands also realize this. Because although almost every Chinese car brand is making waves in Europe, the revenue model is often not good. The big boys – who often also want to start up European factories – will stay, while the small players will lose out.

In addition, Europe is also ready to get customers into the affordable EV, as Stellantis shows with the new Citroën ë-C3. Soon everyone will be in a Chinese car? It certainly doesn’t seem to be going that fast.