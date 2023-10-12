This week we learned that the Russian Nauka module of the International Space Station (ISS) had suffered a coolant leak. Roscosmos confirmed through a message on its Telegram channel that the defect was detected in a backup circuit. Since the main cooling system was functioning smoothly, according to the Russian space agency, there were no possible risks for the crew and even for the next scheduled operations.

That event, which was detected by the cameras of NASA flight controllers at the Johnson Space Center, did not put the astronauts at risk at any time, according to official statements. However, it has caused some alarm among specialists for a very important reason: it is the third refrigerant leak in less than a year that has occurred in Russian ships, one of which caused a headache for the members of the ISS. .

One coolant leak after another

Let’s go back a little in time, specifically to December 14, 2022. That day, the Soyuz MS-22 capsule, which was docked to the ISS and was supposed to bring astronaut Frank Rubio back to Earth and cosmonauts Sergei Prokopiev and Dmitri Petelin, began to throw coolant to space. Roscosmos said that the problem was caused by the impact of a micrometeorite and the ship was classified as “unsafe” for a manned re-entry to the planet.

While the American and Russian space agencies were reorganizing their flight schedule to the space station, on February 11 they encountered another episode with similar characteristics. That time, a Progress MS-21 supply capsule, also docked to the ISS, had a cooling system problem. The monitoring system recorded a loss of pressure in the circuit and the total loss of the liquid with toxic properties was confirmed.

Until then, NASA had accepted all the arguments about the failures in the Roscosmos vehicles, but this third incident may have a different development. As reported by AFP, some independent specialists have begun to worry about the reliability of Russian systems and they do not forget to mention the failure of the Luna 24 mission, which could have once again put the nation in a prominent place in the aerospace industry.

Fortunately, the final outcome of the first two coolant leaks was positive. The Progress M-21 capsule returned to Earth as did the Soyuz MS-22, although the latter was uncrewed. The astronauts who had been stranded on the ISS returned to the planet on September 27 aboard a Soyuz MS-22 capsule. But there are still issues to resolve after the latest leak.

NASA had scheduled two spacewalks. One for this Thursday, October 12 and another for October 20. Due to the coolant leak from the Nauka module, the US space agency has suspended indefinitely both EVA. Although the leak has stopped, engineers continue working to find the source of the problem. Roscosmos, at the moment, has not indicated whether micrometeorites have been involved in this other problem.

