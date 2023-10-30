The Great Wall of China is one of the greatest architectural works ever created. Recognized as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO, this enormous network of defensive structures It once covered a vast area that today lies in southern Mongolia and northern China.

It is made up of thousands of walls, many of which run parallel to each other. It was built during two millennia to defend themselves from various nomadic groups. The first parts were built in the 7th century BC. Still, it was not until the 3rd century BC that Qin Shi Huang, the first emperor of a united China, united the existing walls into a single structure to protect against northern raids.

Some ancient texts indicate that several fierce battles were fought around the wall and there was no shortage of enemies who tried to besiege it. Chinese authorities have been studying and preserving the Great Wall for decades, culminating in several discoveries over the years. Now, Chinese archaeologists have stumbled upon something unusual: an ancient weapons cache which is estimated to be more than 500 years old.

But the most curious thing is that it is dozens of stone grenades. They were found in a warehouse next to the Badaling Great Wall, a section of the wall built by the Ming dynasty about 80 kilometers northwest of Beijing. A discovery that gives clues to the military tactics used at the time and that both defenders and attackers had access to explosive weapons during the Ming dynasty, which ruled China from 1368 to 1644.





“These seemingly nondescript stones have a round hole in the center for gunpowder filling. After filling, they can be sealed and thrown, which can not only hit the enemy but also cause a burst to defeat it,” explained Ma Lüwei, an archaeologist specialized in ancient Chinese military history, in this article in the Chinese media Global Times. These weapons were easy to manufacture and were also very useful for soldiers to throw at the invaders. Not only did they have explosive power, but they were incendiary.

Devastating artifacts on the battlefield

As historian Tonio Andrade comments in his book The Age of Gunpowder: China, Military Innovation, and the Rise of the West in World History, many research indicates that the origin of gunpowder dates back to China in the 9th century. Although when the Ming Dynasty began, many types of gunpowder weapons were already in use in East Asia, including explosive devices with bizarre names such as “flying rats”, “fire bricks” or “caltrop fireballs”.





According to the expert, the bombs were devastating on the battlefield when they were launched by catapults. In ancient texts, a commander named Zhao Yurong described the damage as follows: “The barbarian enemy attacked the Northwest Tower with a ceaseless stream of projectiles from thirteen catapults. Each shot was followed by a incendiary bomb of iron, whose sound was like thunder. That day, the city’s soldiers who faced catapult fire showed great courage as they maneuvered our own catapults, hampered by wounds from the incendiary bombs. Their heads, their eyes, their cheeks exploded into pieces and only half of their faces remained.”

In addition to the weapons deposit, archaeologists have also discovered in the area a wall in the shape of a “horse head” used to launch projectiles and shoot arrows. And remains of a stone fort have also been found near the wall, as well as bonfires, stoves, shovels and utensils. The border guards and sentries of the Ming Dynasty had to carry out their daily duties atop the defensive towers of the wall, as long as enemy fire permitted.

Images: Unsplash / Wikimedia Commons / Image generated by IA (ZME Science)

