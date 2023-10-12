Just a few hours ago, the Prime Deals Party 2023 officially ended. However, this does not mean that the discounts have ended. A good example of this is this 13-inch MacBook Air with M1 chip, which continues to be an excellent option for our daily lives and which, now, costs more than 900 euros. We tell you how to get it.

The good results that the MacBook Air M1 have offered since their launch has not left anyone indifferent. When it was presented on the market, its users were amazed by the speed, power and energy efficiency it offered. Resulting in a team with an excellent relationship between quality and price. The presentation of the renewal of this range, with its corresponding price increase, was the best excuse to turn this device into an even more attractive laptop for the general public.

Now, Amazon makes it even easier for us. Making its price fall from €1,219 to €959. A 21% discount on a laptop that still has a lot of years left. Below is a review of some of its main features.

Up to 18 hours of autonomy

One of the aspects that especially stands out in this M1 MacBook Air is its energy efficiency. The M1’s CPU allows us to balance the use we make of our computer as much as possible, adapting to each task. In this way, we can complete most of our daily tasks without having to endure large energy consumption. The result is an autonomy capable of reaching 18 hours. Perfect when we travel and want to continue working, when we go on a weekend getaway or in any other situation in which we do not want to depend on having to be connected to a socket to perform our daily tasks.

In addition, this efficiency also has a direct impact on the noise generated by the computer. And unlike most of the options with which it shares the category, in this case we do not find any fans that could disturb our peace of mind.

The key: the M1 chip

The M1 was a revolution for Apple. Breaking away from its relationship with Intel, Apple has managed to incorporate a unique processor that is capable of behind apparently much more powerful computers on paper. The sector? The excellent integration, efficiency and compatibility with the rest of its components. The chip’s CPU allows for full-speed graphics integration. Offering us the option to edit, create or play any 4K frame with maximum ease. For the first time, the MacBook Air can also be a valid option for all graphic design and audiovisual content creation professionals.

Now, with this Amazon discount, we will be able to get a device that brings together the best components and features for a more than attractive price. For €959 it can be ours for a limited time. Furthermore, to avoid any setbacks, we can add this case that has more than 12,000 opinions and an average of 4.2 stars. Or, if we want to go one step further, this other option that, with 24,000 ratings, provides us with maximum protection.