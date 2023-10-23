Having cash on hand is becoming more and more complicated. According to data from the Bank of Spain from mid-2023, there are 45,174 ATMs left in our country. It is almost 3% less than the previous year and the all-time low. Progressively, ATMs have been disappearing in Spain and there are fewer and fewer points offered by banks to withdraw money. Fortunately, there are always alternatives.

Post office to the rescue. The public postal company increasingly offers more services. One of the latest to arrive is Correos Cash, which in addition to sending and receiving money, also allows you to withdraw cash as if it were an ATM.

The idea is simple. You go to one of the 2,396 Post Office offices, request the money through the bank’s app, the bank responds with a locator and with that information and your ID it is possible to withdraw money. The maximum amount is 2,499 euros and the minimum is 0.01 euros. Of course, the bank must accept this service.

BBVA already offers this option. This October, BBVA has announced an alliance with Correos to offer the possibility of withdrawing money through these offices. The user must enter the mobile application and generate a QR code that will be used in any Post office.

BBVA’s eight million customers in Spain will be able to start withdrawing cash at the almost 2,400 Post Office offices.

Seven banks compatible. Correos has already managed to get seven banks to work with its Correos Cash service. In addition to BBVA, banks such as Santander, Evo Banco, Triodos Bank, Ibercaja, Banco Mediolanum and Bancofar also allow you to withdraw money at Post Office offices.

It is a solution designed for the rural world. Being able to withdraw money from Post Offices is a measure designed to boost activity in rural areas. Many banks are closing ATMs in these areas because it is not economically profitable for them to maintain an office, but with Correos the debate changes.

Postmen with cash. BBVA’s alliance with Correos goes beyond withdrawing money in the offices. It has been announced that during the coming months a program will be carried out where BBVA will make the more than 24,000 postmen in Spain available to its clients, including 6,000 focused on the rural world.

The goal is that people who need to access cash can do so easily. It has not yet been described how this new service will work, but in addition to going to a Post Office, it could be the postmen themselves who send the cash home.

