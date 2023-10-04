The creators of Pikmin 4 explain why the game took so long to develop after Miyamoto’s premature announcement in 2015, “being close to completion.”

Pikmin 4 It went on sale last summer and is widely recognized as the best Pikmin in the saga and one of the best Nintendo Switch games (as well as one of the most graphically beautiful).

It was officially announced a year earlier, at the Nintendo Direct in September 2022, although many fans remember how, in an interview in 2015Miyamoto lightly revealed that “Pikmin 4 was close to completion“.

Many thought then that Pikmin 4 would be released imminently on Wii U… but that was never heard from again, and years passed without Pikmin 4 coming out (in between there was a spin-off on 3DS and another on mobile phones).

Today, Pikmin 4’s Yuji Kando (Programming Director) and Yutaka Hiramuki (Planning Director) shed some light on that mystery in an interview on Game Informer.

The reason for Pikmin 4’s long development

Kando explains that, as soon as development of Pikmin 3 (released in mid-2013 on Wii U) was completed, they began working on Pikmin 4 with a small team.

“As we made several attempts and tried various things, we saw at times that the game took shape, but as we had to prioritize other projects“We were unable to create the development team framework necessary to complete the game. But the fruits of our labor during that time lead to the result of what Pikmin 4 is today.”

Therefore, we can establish a straight line between that Pikmin 4 that Miyamoto talked about in 2015 and the one that ended up coming out in 2023although eight years have passed, and practically an entire console generation (it almost didn’t go to Switch 2).

“We know that fans were worried because Pikmin 4 was taking a long time, but thanks to their patience we were able to create a game that many people enjoy,” adds Hiramuki.