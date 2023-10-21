The Star Wars saga continues strongly, which means that this director will not succeed in his plans.

In a recent appearance on the HSC podcast, renowned director Matthew Vaughn (Kick-Ass, X-Men: First Class and Kingsman) reveals his interest in rebooting the legendary Star Wars franchise.

This is obviously something that is not going to happen, since there are many plans to make new Star Wars installments to begin with and George Lucas’s original 1977 story is too good to do again.

Still, let’s review his words.

“For me, making a Star Wars movie is playing with the characters I love. So if they said to me: Do you want to reboot the saga and have Luke Skywalker, Han Solo and Darth Vader and make your own version? Everyone would say you’re an idiot for trying, but that would excite me. It would be fun, why not? Bond… You ask me who is going to play the next Wolverine, why are these characters so sacred that, after 1977, you can’t remake it for a new audience? Star Wars is the Skywalker family. And that’s where, I think, they went wrong because they forgot… And they’ve done it brilliantly in the television world, but there needs to be a new epic movie and that’s what I would do.”

Matthew Vaughn (cordonpress)

Matthew Vaughn reveals some interesting points, but it’s also true that Star Wars history can be very broad and there are many eras and different characters to showcase. Therefore, a reboot and re-watching the origin of Luke Skywalker and the rest of the heroes and villains we already know can be counterproductive. While The Old Republic or the High Republic are very brilliant periods that have not been made into films.

All Star Wars installments are available on Disney Plus with this link.