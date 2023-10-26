Discover how Kasra Farahani reinvents the World’s Fair and will explore the unexpected feelings of Miss Minutes that will unfold in the second season of Loki

El viaje más loco y sorpresa de Loki ha sido a ada más y nada menos que a la Feria Mundial de 1893 en Chicago. That’s how it is, Loki y Mobius They decide to take a look at the past to prevent the Temporal Variation Authority (TVA) from becoming an irreparable puzzle. But what would happen if I told you that they are not the only ones after that goal?

Kasra Farahani: The mind behind the magic at the World Fair

First let’s talk about the director, Kasra Farahani, who makes his debut with this installment and not only that, he is also the brain behind many creative aspects of the series. His inspiration for the setting of the World’s Fair

If the first season took us fully into the ins and outs of the TVA, this second installment offers us new corners of this mysterious institution. But the third episode of the season takes the cake, transporting us to the magical world of the 1893 World’s Fair. Why this specific place and time? Well, Farahani has nailed it by choosing a setting that plays with history and fantasy, thus creating a world that serves as a perfect mirror for the chaos that exists in the TVA.

This is where things get really juicy. It turns out that Victor Timely, a new variant of Kang, could be the key to saving the TVA. But let’s not get excited just yet. Miss Minutes y Ravonna Renslayer They also have their own plans for him. And if not little, let’s add Sylvie to the mixture, which she is also willing to go for all to get to Timly.

We already knew Miss Minute as that AI which is more than a simple animated clock, but this season has decided to put gallina skin. Who was going to imagine it? The AI has not corresponded feelings to He Who Remains. This raises a new completely unexpected scenario, adding a more human dimension to a character that was already fascinating.

Timely is not a simple villain or a benefactor; It is a complex mix of both. According to Farahani, the character was inspired by the “Einsteins of the world,” and takes on the role of a con artist or trickster as a survival mechanism. It’s Kang variants offers a new perspective on the character we knewadding layers of complexity to the already muddled Loki universe and all those Kang variants.

Added to these secrets that Timely has kept is the discovery of Miss Minutes’ feelings that could mark her with the emergence of a new villain. An AI that has been around since the beginning, that is suddenly more real, more sophisticated and, perhaps, much more dangerous.

What will the future hold for us in Loki? Only time will say it, but what is clear is that with each episode, the limits of what we thought were possible in a thousand pieces. So, I don’t know about you, but I’m ready to surprise me again and see how I know The Marvel universe continues to expand and everything that can be offered to us with new unexpected cameos as happened in the first season and the variants of the protagonist.