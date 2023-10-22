The Venom 3 movie will feature Kelly Marcel as director after she has written the story of the entire trilogy.

Kelly Marcel has been revealing exciting details about her experience working again with her close friend, Tom Hardy. She has been noted for her admiration and respect for the actor, who returns as Eddie Brock, the human host of the alien symbiote in Venom 3.

In a conversation with Collider’s Emily Bernard, while discussing her AppleTV+ horror series The Changeling, Kelly Marcel shared the excitement of her directorial debut and Tom Hardy’s return to the screen.

They have worked together on many occasions.

Kelly Marcel and Tom Hardy’s collaboration has deep roots, they founded Bad Dog Theater Company together in 2010, which has contributed to a long history of working together. For this reason, he spared no praise for his friend and colleague, anticipating what fans can expect in Venom 3.

“They will kill me if I say anything about Venom 3, but I will say that yes, Tom and I have had a long history of collaboration. We love each other. We love working together. We are both passionate about the Venom franchise. It is truly a pleasure for us to be able to make this third installment together. I can’t tell you anything other than it’s going to be incredible. Tom and I really had a great time. together every time we work together. “There’s a lot of laughter that happens.”

Tom Hardy (cordonpress)

Kelly Marcel praised Tom Hardy:

“Yes, in Venom 2, he got a story credit. We sit for months and do this on Zoom, or in person, or lock ourselves in hotel rooms, boardrooms, you know, for weeks and it really hits. From the story, he is Eddie and he is Venom. He’s weird. There is simply no way to make these movies without the amount of information that Tom provides. He is really, really dedicated to what happens to these characters.”

While Venom 3’s release date is scheduled for July 12, 2024, production has faced certain delays. So the date could vary. Although there are no additional plot details, Marcel and Hardy’s enthusiasm and dedication will surely deliver an exciting third installment for fans of the franchise. Stay tuned for more information about this film that promises to be an unforgettable cinematic experience.

