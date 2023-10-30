Again under the direction and script of Rhys Frake-Waterfield, Winnie the Pooh: Honey and Blood 2 lands in theaters on February 14, 2024.

Although it has been defenestrated by critics, part of the fans of the terror have seen Winnie the Pooh: Honey and Blood with good eyes, and the good reception that this disturbing version has had has made its director get to work on the sequel.

Written and directed by Rhys Frake-Waterfieldthe plot of the film shows us a somewhat bloodthirsty psychopathic Winnie the Pooh and Piglet after Christopher Robin abandons them because he has to go to university.

Five years later, Christopher Robin returns to the Hundred Acre Wood with his fiancée Mary, hoping to introduce her to his old friends. To his surprise, he finds his old friends wanting revenge, brutally killing his girlfriend and kidnapping him.

Shortly after, A group of girls on a getaway trip end up in the Hundred Acre Wood.where they will encounter the worst of their nightmares when Pooh and Piglet try to hunt them down one by one.

The bloodthirsty protagonists of Winnie the Pooh: Honey and Blood are going to be much scarier in its sequel

In a recent interview for IndieWire, the director of this new and disturbing horror saga, Rhys Frake-Waterfield, commented that has hired prosthetic artists who worked on the movies Harry Potter and Marvel to make their characters scarier.

“There were a lot of similar areas from the first film that I wanted to improve for the sequel. And one of them was the creature aspect,” he explains. “The sequel is a story of Christopher Robin and Winnie the Pooh, which is what it should be. To accompany it, we explore much more of the Winnie the Pooh universe, which everyone is familiar with.”

Winnie the Pooh: Honey and Blood 2 opens in movie theaters in the United States on February 14, 2023. What did you think of this first one? movie horror based on the adorable character Winnie the Pooh? Tell us in the comments.