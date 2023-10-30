At least interesting statements related to one of the most prominent franchises in the world of video games. In this case we are talking about BioShock and its movie Netflix.

In the text that we leave you below, we can learn more details about this adaptation from the video game franchise to a movie that is on the way. The BioShock movie, announced by Netflix in February 2022, has left us news today.

Director Francis Lawrence has offered more details about this film adaptation of BioShock in an interview with the Post Credit Podcast. Lawrence has been optimistic and has shared that they have a script that they are really satisfied with.

He assured that they are working on maintain the essence of the game and respect its mythology. Although no casting has been discussed yet, they are aiming to create a character that fits BioShock’s story. He has also mentioned the possibility of future sequels and does not rule out the possibility.

These have been his words in full, shared by Brobible:

Before the strike, when we were working, that was the project that I hoped would be advanced enough to be able to start the research phase. But I will say that we have a draft that I’m very, very happy with and that I really love. Michael Green, who’s been a friend of mine and wrote Blade Runner 2049, did it and I think it’s really good and really exciting. There are no discussions about actors or anything like that yet. We wanted to think about it. You know, the good thing, being a fan, is that BioShock has an amazing game and an amazing world with an extraordinary mythology. There is a detailed mythology, history and backstory that is fantastic. The truth is that you have to create a character, right? So we wanted to spend time making sure we figured it out, working on the mythology, and staying true to the spirit of the game, like adapting a book. I think we really did it.

