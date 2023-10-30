Francis Lawrence is looking forward to focusing on the BioShock adaptation, but first he must release the prequel to The Hunger Games.

With video game adaptations to film and television enjoying a quality moment that fans have been waiting for for years, the movie of BioShock that Netflix has in the oven is a project that will possibly keep you on the hype train ready to leave the station.

It will be Francis Lawrencedirector of films like I’m legend or almost the entire saga of The Hunger Games, except for the first film, who will direct the adaptation of the video games of Irrational Games.

Although the strike stopped pre-production of the project, the end of the screenwriters’ demands put the machinery in motion again at Netflix, as Michael Green, the main person in charge of the text in the adaptation, highlighted a few days ago.

With the project moving forward again, Francis Lawrence just has to get rid of the promotion of The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes to focus on the BioShock movie. But what game is he going to adapt?

Francis Lawrence wants to be faithful to the BioShock chronology

The director has been chatting on the Brobible podcast, where he has discussed several of his upcoming projects, including the Netflix film. Although he admits that it is tempting to bet on BioShock: Infinite, Lawrence opts for fidelity and, therefore, the adaptation of the 2007 video game.

“We started with the first one, the original game is where we started. There have been no conversations yet about how it will continue or in what way, but there are a lot of possibilities with this as a possible franchise launch.

You can explore many different directions, including series, film, animation, and more. For now, let’s start at the beginning.”

With Francis Lawrence experiencing first-hand the change of The Hunger Games from saga to franchise, it is normal that he sees the potential of BioShock if the Netflix film becomes a good adaptation. For now, the project is progressing step by step.