“I have notebooks full of ideas for John Wick 5, 6, 7, 8 or 9,” Chad Stahelski comments on the possible fate of the saga.

John Wick: Chapter 4 will be released in early 2023

Director Chad Stahelski, who has been involved in the fourth film in the saga, has expanded on his previous comments about the possibility of seeing John Wick 5 in theaters and the future that awaits Keanu Reeves. After three films with notable success, Keanu Reeves He returned as John Wick for a fourth part that premiered in the first months of this year. Considering the ending it has John Wick: Chapter 4it is not very clear if the saga will continue to have more installments or just will expand with the spin-offs already announced.

Chad Stahelski comments on the future of the saga

Now, Chad Stahelski clarifies how he and Reeves met to talk about the possibility of materializing John Wick 5, confirming that it is definitely something that is by no means ruled out, but that it is something difficult to address. Therefore, there are several reasons that explain why it is a possibility that is not very certain. These were the director’s words:

I have notebooks full of ideas to make John Wick 5, 6, 7, 8, 9. John Wick is a character that I love, but I would like to bring him back for a good reason. I wouldn’t mind doing a couple of John Wick movies and Keanu Reeves would return to his role in a second if we had a good story. It’s a door we left open and the studio would love for us to return with another film. Keanu and I left it up in the air a little bit to see if we had anything we’d like to do.

Although John Wick 5 won’t happen unless Stahelski and Reeves can form an unforgettable story, you may have to wonder if John Wick 5 is precisely what the saga needs. After killing over 400 people across the four films, John Wick’s end as a character seems to be pretty clear. It is possible that the future of John Wick is based on making spin-offs that explore some secondary characters and consequences of the main plot. Stahelski also talked about this:

We have ideas for the world of John Wick with other characters that are not centered on the character of Keanu Reeves. We asked the studio if they would be interested in exploring that and they said yes. Characters that weren’t in any of the movies that had been left out because they just didn’t fit into our stories, and some existing characters that we’d like to see in other things are the main plans for John Wick.

The trilogy of John Wick Is available in HBO Max. Also starring Keanu Reeves, the latest Matrix movie, Matrix Resurrections is on HBO Max as well.

