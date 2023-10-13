David Slade has a new horror movie and today it lands on Prime Video to continue this year’s Halloween campaign.

At Prime Video they are taking the Halloween season seriously and very varied proposals are arriving in their catalog. Last week we had Bloody Sixteen, the horror comedy with overtones slasher. Today, we have a movie where the laughs will not be so abundant: Dark Harvest.

David Sladedirector of the disturbing and surprising Hard Candy and who has also directed films such as Black Mirror: Bandersnatch for Netflix, returns to the horror genre with a proposal that, perhaps, is somewhat conventional.

Michael Gilio takes charge of the script for Dark Harvest, which is based on the horror novel by Norman Partridge.

In the cast of the film, we have Luke Kirby, Elizabeth Reaser, Emyri Crutchfield, Casey Likes, Dustin Ceithamer, Jeremy Davies, Ezra Buzzington, Jake Brennan, Steven McCarthy y Britain Dalton.

Prime Video adds more wood to its horror catalog

As we say, the premise of Dark Harvest is not exactly original, but the film may contain some unexpected surprises in its 93 minutes. Let’s take a look at the synopsis:

“1963, Halloween. The teenagers of a small American town decide to be on their guard against ‘October Boy’, a murderer who uses a butcher knife as a weapon.”

One thing is clear, Dark Harvest fulfills the main tropes of a slasher: small town, teenagers and a murderer with a knife and a somewhat peculiar name.

With Halloween just around the corner, all streaming platforms are focused on the horror genre, and the slasher is a genre that works tremendously well at this time of year.

If you liked the disturbing and subversive Hard Candy, you might want to give Dark Harvest a chance on Prime Video to see if its director has any new surprises in store for us.