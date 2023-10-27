Director Shawn Levy reveals how easy it was to get the cameos for the Deadpool 3 movie.

Do you want to see Deadpool 3? Without a doubt, they are preparing a film full of surprises. At least that’s what we can deduce from the words of Shawn Levy, who is enthusiastic about the third installment of Marvel’s ‘mercenary with a mouth’.

Speaking on the popular HSC podcast, the talented director and producer did not want to reveal specific details, but expressed his surprise at how easy it was to convince certain actors to participate in Deadpool 3.

These are his words.

“What surprised me is how easy some of those cameos have been. People love Deadpool. People love Ryan Reynolds. Fortunately, people seem to like my work too. “They know that Ryan and I are in a rhythm of creative brotherhood that is unique and seems to be working.”

“So, yeah, I love that there’s been a proliferation of casting rumors surrounding my movie because there are so many that it’s impossible to know what’s real and what’s made up. All I will say is that starting with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, some that the world knows: Matthew McFadyen, Emma Corrin, really going to work is a pleasure.

Deadpool y Wolverine

Will there be many emotional moments in Deadpool 3? This is how the director responds.

“I’m going to say this: Damn, it carries more than you think. “I’m very cautious, but one thing that Ryan and I were very close on was wanting to make Deadpool 3 very consistent and continuous with the DNA of the franchise, but see where we could evolve in this third movie.”

“Once we knew it was a Wolverine/Deadpool movie, oh my god! What a gift for any storyteller. Because not only do you have two iconic actors playing their most iconic roles, but you also have two characters whose dynamic is already famously tense. And every time you deal with characters they come from a place of deep dislike and conflict and difference from each other. Deadpool’s non-stop mouth and the sullen, laconic man of few words Wolverine, what a great storytelling formula. And ultimately, the movie has a lot more character, depth and heart than I think anyone expects.”

Shawn Levy (cordonpress)

Deadpool 3 will be released on May 3, 2024. Although this date could vary due to the Hollywood strike. Even so, let’s hope that they show us the first trailer soon and we know what they are preparing.

HSCP source.