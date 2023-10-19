Free Range Games delays the version of Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria for PlayStation 5. The PC version maintains its date for October 24.

The Lord of the Rings universe moves forward after Gollum’s failure. The Daedalic title may have been poorly received, but IP has a lot of potential. In fact, Embracer Group needs to exploit the franchise more to get out of the current bad situation.

While we wait to learn more about the franchise’s MMO, we get news of Return to Moria, the strategy and survival game starring the dwarves of The Lord of the rings.

It was last announced at Summer Game Fest 2023. This title, developed by Free Range Gameswill be connected to the events we see in The Fellowship of the Ring, the film directed by Peter Jackson that began the film trilogy.

In Return to Moria, we will create our own dwarf, with the goal of rebuilding the city of Moria, managing its resources and expanding our race into an era of prosperity.

It reminds us a lot of Deep Rock Galactic, the nice shooting and mining game from Ghost Ship Games. Unfortunately, There has been a delay in its version for PS5.

Return to Moria for Christmas

Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria was going to be released next October 24th, both for PC and PS5. Of course, in the case of the Sony console, it was only the digital version.

That doesn’t mean the game didn’t have a physical edition. Free Range Games confirmed that the physical edition of PlayStation 5 would arrive in December, a month and a half after the digital version of the PS Store.

Tras anunciar que Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria it’s already gold (the game is over), too they have decided to delay the digital version of PS5 in December, so that both versions (physical and digital) will be released on the same day.

Specifically, it will be the next December 5th when the physical and digital versions are released for PlayStation 5, according to the studio’s statement.

This will not affect the PC versionwhich is still planned for October 24, and will be the first version to hit stores.

And on Xbox? Free Range Games continues working on this version for Series X and Series S, which It will be launched sometime in 2024 (presumably, in the first trimester).

Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria will try to remove the bad taste that Gollum left in our mouths. Its launch will occur on October 24 on PC, while the PS5 version will be released on December 5. It will arrive on Xbox next year.