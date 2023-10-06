State elections will be held on Sunday in the German state of Bavaria, one of the richest and most populous in Germany, important not only for local politics but also as an indicator of consensus on the work of the government of Chancellor Olaf Scholz, leader of the Social Democratic party ( centre-left). At a federal level, in fact, the Greens are part of Scholz’s governing coalition, together with the Social Democrats and the Liberals, and like the other two political forces they have collapsed in the polls in recent months.

In Bavaria, where the centre-right Christian Social Union (CSU) governs, the Greens are in opposition: in the last state elections, in 2018, they did very well, and according to the most recent polls this time too they are playing for the role as the second most voted party in the state behind the CSU.

Historically, German state elections have always been very focused on issues related to local politics, such as transport, education or the police. In recent years, however, we have begun to see some changes, and voters have increasingly voted with great consideration for their opinion on the actions of the federal government. Also for this reason the elections in Bavaria are important, just as it is important to see how the Greens will fare, who in recent months have ended up in the middle of many national discussions that have deeply divided the electorate.

Much criticism aimed at the Greens in Bavaria came from Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (elected with the CSU), who has long been believed to want to make the “big leap” towards national politics by becoming the leader of the CDU, the Christian Democratic Union , the party to which Angela Merkel belonged and of which the CSU is a historic ally. His national ambitions may have pushed Söder to raise his tone in the Bavarian electoral campaign, directing various accusations against the Greens which often seemed exploitative and unfounded: the Greens may in fact have seemed to him to be a rather simple political target to hit, given the many criticisms that in recent times they have been addressed at a national level and which have caused a collapse in consensus.

One of the most discussed topics was the gradual elimination of gas boilers and their replacement with heat pumps, a measure introduced this year by the federal government. The rule, promoted by Economy Minister Robert Habeck (of the Greens, in fact), has been highly criticized in Germany because it entails costs for families who still use gas boilers. Bavarian Prime Minister Söder built a campaign against the local Greens on this, exaggerating the cost of heat pumps. Among other things, Söder said that Germans will have to spend up to 300 thousand euros per family to replace their gas boiler: a heat pump actually costs between 11 thousand and 25 thousand euros.

Söder also criticized the Greens for refusing to postpone the closure of the last three remaining open nuclear power plants in Germany, despite the energy crisis that effectively began after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. There has been a great debate on this point, because although the party has based its identity largely on anti-nuclear policies, today many believe that nuclear energy is important for the energy transition.

Among the most frequent accusations made against members of the Bavarian Greens is that of being “destroyers of forests”, because they are in favor of wind turbines to produce clean energy, based on the idea that turbines require a lot of space and in the future this space could be subtracted from reforestation. They were then accused of being “warmongers” because the government they are part of supports Ukraine in its war with Russia, and some believe that arming the Ukrainian government is prolonging the conflict. Similar positions have also been seen in Italy in the last year and a half, also coming from the left, and they are mostly specious (supporting a country that defends itself from aggression does not absolutely mean being against peace, especially if the country who attacked does not want to negotiate a peace, as is happening today with Russia).

Picking on the Greens in Bavaria is not particularly difficult: the party is generally voted for mainly by voters who live in urban areas, and Bavaria has many rural voters who are traditionally skeptical towards ecological issues, considered to be in conflict with the needs and the lifestyle of those who live in the countryside. Recently, for example, ecologists’ proposal to expand protection of the state’s aquifers was hotly contested by the agricultural industry because it would reduce the amount of chemical fertilizers that could be used on fields.

According to Ludwig Hartmann, one of the party’s two main candidates, opponents are particularly leveraging the “false conflict” between urban and rural voters, who are aligned on many more issues than one might think.