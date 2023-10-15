At the Sports Festival the CEO of Inter had no doubts when he was asked to choose between the two former players

Andrea Ramazzotti

15 October – MILAN

Two “heavy” and tumultuous farewells. Two breakups that created a lot of headaches for the management. Mauro Icardi and Romelu Lukaku left Inter in different years and in different ways. After having been symbols and points of reference for the team. The Argentine also wore the captain’s armband and scored 124 goals in 222 Nerazzurri matches from 2013 to 2019; Big Rom stopped at 78 in 133 matches with the Viale della Liberazione club (from 2019 to 2021 and then in 2022-23). Yet when yesterday at the CEO Inter’s Beppe Marotta was asked which two he prefers, the manager had no doubts: “The way things went, Icardi was better”. Clear, right?

clarity AND ATTACHMENT

Marotta personally managed both events: that of Maurito a few months after his arrival at Inter, dated December 2018, that of Romelu last summer, after Beppe (with Ausilio and Baccin) had worked hard to smooth over the Chelsea the price of his purchase. The thoughts of the CEO it is the same as all the other managers on Viale della Liberazione. Both because the wound from the traumatic breakup with Big Rom is fresh and because the behavior of the Belgian and the Argentine was different. Icardi showed his love for the Inter shirt until the end, he had the “guilt” of not dissociating himself in the dressing room from the statements of his wife-agent Wanda Nara (they created problems with some teammates) and he tried in every way to mend. Even when he was taken out of the team, his number 9 shirt was taken away (he ended up on Big Rom’s shoulders) and he was forced to train separately. Lukaku, on the other hand, despite being strongly desired by the management and Inzaghi, never put himself forward with Chelsea to stay at Inter and, when the intervention of Roc Nation favored the agreement between the two clubs, he disappeared. No longer answering the phone even to his classmates. So he made it clear that he had turned his back on the Inter world.

LOVE AND GOODBYE

Lukaku arrived at Inter in the summer of 2019 at the explicit request of Antonio Conte. Mauro Icardi had to be replaced at the center of the attack, having been demoted from the captain’s armband a few months earlier and then placed on the sidelines of the project. Everyone remembers the story: Wanda Nara, in the triple role of wife, prosecutor and commentator on Tiki Taka, used this last stage for “shootings” that were not appreciated by the locker room. “A poor performance can happen, even if Mauro wasn’t helped much by his teammates” or “Lautaro also scored thanks to a great move by Mauro, who wasn’t served well. Spalletti takes advantage of the fact that Mauro and Lautaro are friends to let them play together” or again: “Instead of a renewal I would prefer someone who gives Mauro a couple of good balls”. Consequences after these statements, all made in January-February 2019? Assorted tensions in the dressing room and, on 13 February 2019, the club’s statement: “Handanovic is the new captain”. Icardi reacted by stopping for a few games: he wanted to treat the knee that was bothering him and no longer go on the pitch to endure the pain. At the end of the season the divorce, which the compact club had decided together with Conte, eager to finally work with his protégé Lukaku. Icardi, however, remained until the end of August and signed the loan with the right to buy at PSG practically on the last day of the transfer window. Throughout the retreat he had trained professionally, even if on the side. Until the end he hoped for a positive conclusion for love of Inter and because his family in Milan was doing very well. He left reluctantly and since his departure Inter have received 50 million from PSG. Less than half the amount of the release clause (110 million), but still a bargain given how things had turned out. “Thank you for everything. Goodbye” was his greeting to the Inter world. He hoped and, who knows, still hopes, to return to the Nerazzurri.

NOT EVEN A GREETING

Lukaku’s farewell to Inter is a very recent story and very different from the rift between Icardi and the Zhang family’s club. In Rome’s case, the declarations of a wife-agent, a removed captain’s armband or a complicated negotiation for the renewal have nothing to do with it. None of this. After the “secret” flirtations with Milan and Juventus, the break with the Nerazzurri world and no explanation to the fans. Not even through social media. Nothing at all. The only sentences last Wednesday, from Belgium’s retreat. “I will speak at the right time. If I really said how last summer went, everyone would be shocked,” said the center forward. Finding today’s response from Marotta: “He says what he wants. Nobody disrespected him. The rest is a controversy that we don’t want to fall into.” In the meantime, however, the CEO He prefers Icardi to Lukaku… rehabilitated thanks to the Belgian’s behavior.

October 15 – 4.46pm

