Get ready to blast the bosses of Diablo 4 Season 2 with this Necromancer build that has become popular among players of this powerful class.

We have already compiled a few ideal builds for those players who want to rock Diablo 4 season 2. The most broken one powers the sorceress, but there is another configuration that is serving to melt the new bosses in the game.

If you play with him Necromanceryou know that Diablo 4 allows a build capable of causing 300% more damage to bosses. So if you want to kill Duriel easily, here we are going to leave you with this ideal configuration.

The Diablo 4 season 2 build with which you will cause 300% more damage to bosses

Active skills

Acolyte’s Harvest Truculent blood mist Plagued Corpse Explosion Abominable Decrepitude Plagued Corpse Tendrils Ultimate Bone Storm

Passive skills

Carved Flesh Dire Harvest Deadly Rush Death’s Embrace Amplify Damage Reaper’s Pursuit Paralyzing Darkness Darkness Terror Helplessness Memento Mori Inspirational Leadership Shadowplague

Book of the Dead

Skeletal Warriors: Reapers (Sacrifice) Skeletal Mages: Cold (Sacrifice) Skeletal Golems: Iron (Sacrifice)

Legendary Traits and Equipment

Godkiller Crown Howl from below Black river Corroded Seal of X’Fal Disobedience Trait Explosive Mist Trait Protective Storm Trait Ultimate Shadow Trait

Vampire powers

Ravenous Anticipation Prey on the weak Cursed Touch Flowing Veins

