If it has ever come to you an SMS informing you of a traffic violation and asks you to click on a link for more information, beware! You could be facing a scam attempt. And, according to the latest alert from the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT), these messages could be part of a ‘phishing’ campaign.

What is this scam? Phishing is a method of social engineering that seeks to trick people into obtaining personal or banking information. Cybercriminals send fake communications, often via email or text messages, pretending to be trusted entities.

In this specific case, SMS are being sent informing of alleged fines or road infractions. The trick is that these messages usually include a link. If you click on it, you could be giving your data to malicious people.

Unfortunately, this is not the first time these tactics have been used. In the past, cybercriminals have tried to deceive people using SMS messages allegedly sent by the Civil Guard, among other organizations.

The DGT does not communicate via SMS

How do I know if it’s real? The DGT has been clear about this. According to it, notifications about violations on public roads “are only communicated through postal mail or through the Road Electronic Address (DEV).” So if you receive an SMS with this theme, you already know that something is not right.

What to do if you have received one of these messages?

What to do if you have received one of these SMS? The DGT’s recommendation is clear: do not click on any link included in the SMS. Additionally, it is important to alert the relevant authorities about the scam attempt.

In conclusion, technology offers us countless advantages, but it also confronts us with new challenges and dangers. Stay informed, stay safe, and above all, stay alert. And remember: when in doubt, better safe than sorry.