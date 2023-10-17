Álvaro Prieto disappeared after Renfe workers kicked him off the train he was trying to get on after missing the one that was taking him home on October 12. His body was found between two cars of a train that had not moved for two months.

Juan Cano, a journalist from Diario SUR, has exclusively told the story that sources close to the investigation have given him of what the young man told the workers with whom he spoke before dying from electrocution.

The journalist explained that the station workers offered him a charger, but he rejected it because he thought the cell phone was broken.

Subsequently, he said, the young man went to the ticket office and tried to pay for an AVE ticket, but the only card he had with him at that time was a Cercanías card and was contactless, so it was of no use to him to pay.

Again, they invited him to charge his cell phone and from there began the journey that led to his death.

According to Juan Cano, Álvaro Prieto tried to sneak in up to 3 times.

The first one almost went well, but they saw him cross the tracks and they took him off the AVE. The second was about 500 meters away, in an office area. There they caught him again and he said that he had gotten lost and was looking for the station. The third was, apparently, the one that cost him his life.

Cruz Morcillo has also explained that the young man was not on the roof of the train for 4 days, but when he was electrocuted he lost his balance and fell between the two cars. As the convoy moved, he came into view.

Álvaro Prieto’s attitude at the station

Juan Cano added that the station workers have assured that what they found was a calm and polite Álvaro Prieto, but few in words.

That is, he did not explain in much detail the problem he had, since not having money or an active cell phone, he could not return to Córdoba, where he lived with his family.

The testimony of a Renfe worker

In ‘And now Sonsoles’ we have spoken exclusively with a Renfe worker, who has assured that they tried to help the young man by giving him a charger, but that, according to him, he refused.

In addition, he has made it clear that all security protocols were followed.