Fans of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 are arguing over the design of a suit at the end of the game, which almost no one liked, and they respond with memes.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 It has delighted fans, a larger and more ambitious adventure than the previous one, with villains like Kraven and Venom, a larger map, unforgettable secondary missions… although not all the details have been liked.

Although Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 came out a week and a half ago, in the last few hours the official subreddit of the PlayStation 5 game has been boiling with comments and memes regarding a detail at the end of the game that has not convinced almost anyone.

Before continuing, we must warn that we will have to try, although above, SPOILERS of the final act of the game, so if you haven’t reached Spider-Man’s final missions yet (when that, that, and all that happens), you better not read any further and get back to the game as soon as possible!

The Spider-Man suit that fans liked the least (SPOILERS)

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has 68 suits, 34 for each Spider-Man, and they are all unlocked by playing, leveling up, completing missions… Some are even unlocked for free (without game resources, that is) over the course of the story, like Peter’s black suit.

Almost at the end of the game, Miles Morales He will appear with a completely new suit, made by himself (and designed by Insomniac Games, which does not come from any comic).

It’s called the Evolved Suit and he puts it on for the final mission, in the middle of the symbiote invasion and the fight against Venom. But the fans… didn’t like it at all.

From comments saying they’re “going to pretend this suit never existed for the next game” to a dub of the conversation between Peter and Miles to memes joking that Miles decided to create the worst suit imaginable in the middle of an alien invasion, fans have said loud and clear that they don’t like this suit.

Fortunately, there are tons more costumes to choose from, including Miles Morales’ “basic” costume from the previous game, costumes based on the Sony Pictures Animation films, and other special ones including a Black Panther-style “Wakanda Forever” costume.

What do you think of the evolved suit? Miles Morales? You don’t like it either? Maybe with the passage of time we will end up liking this new suit, with the hair in the air, the sneakers and the “hoodie” to give a more youthful appearance to Miles Morales in the finale of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.