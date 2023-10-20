The battery is one of the most important components of any electronic device, especially mobile phones. When this component fails, your equipment stops working and leaves you stranded at the most inopportune moment.

As batteries in these devices age, their ability to retain a full charge decreases.. This is due to battery degradation, which is a natural process that occurs over time.

To understand why this happens, you must first know about cycles. It should be noted that the life of a lithium-ion battery, found in most devices, is measured in cycles.

A cycle is defined as a full charge from 0% to 100%. In general, A battery has a lifespan of approximately 500 cycles.which is equivalent to about a year and a half of use.

The degradation of this component occurs due to chemical reactions that take place during loading and unloading. Which create an atomic buildup inside, which over time reduces its ability to hold a full charge.

In the end, this explains why, over time, your cell phone or laptop seems to run out of battery faster than usual and doesn’t last as long as it did when it was new.

The trick to make your mobile battery last longer

It is important to mention that There is a trick to make the battery of your mobile or any other device last longer. This involves applying partial load instead of a full load.

Therefore, if you want the battery to last longer, you must follow the golden rule, which consists of maintaining the battery charge in the range of 25% to 85%so charging your device up to 100% is considered harmful to the health of the battery, and only do so when necessary.

In addition to following the partial charge trick, there are other recommendations you can follow to extend its life, such as preventing the battery from completely draining.

Reduce the brightness of the screen, as this is one of the main energy consumers. Likewise, it is recommended to disable functions that you do not use and activate battery saver.