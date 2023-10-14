Security when browsing the web is an issue that you should not take lightly. It is likely that you have visited dozens or even hundreds of web pages daily, where you have read news, tutorials or watched some videos.

However, can you be sure that all the websites you visited are safe? Are you really protected against potential threats, such as phishing?

Web browsers have become increasingly smarter thanks to constant updates and improvements in technology. Now, many of them, like Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge, They integrate security systems that detect when a website may be potentially dangerous.

However, you should not rely solely on your browser to ensure online security. It is for this reason that We provide you with some definitive methods to check if a website is secure and navigate with complete confidence.

Look at the SSL certificate

One of the clearest indicators of security on a website is the presence of a Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) certificate. You can verify this by looking at the browser’s address bar.

A secure site will have a closed padlock next to the URL and the web address will begin with https://. It should be noted that the letter “s” at the end means secure site and guarantees that the information you send or receive on said website is encrypted, making it difficult for hackers to access your data.

Investigate the source

It is always advisable to investigate the source of the website you are visiting. You should always question whether it is a reputable site or an unknown source.

You can easily find out this by doing a simple online search to find reviews and opinions from other users. It is essential to review experiences, as this can give you valuable information about the quality of the site.

Avoid suspicious links

If the website you are visiting has links that seem suspicious or that redirect you to other unverifiable websites that do not have an SSL certificate, you may be looking at an unsafe fraudulent page.

The best thing is to go out and not click on any link, much less download anything no matter how attractive it may seem.

Use an online URL analysis tool

Online tools that allow you to analyze the links and URL of a specific website are one of the best options available.

Services such as Virus Total or URLVoid provide an additional layer of security by scanning malicious files or code.

If the program detects any strange or untrustworthy lines of code, it means that the website is not completely secure. and you should avoid accessing it again.

Online security is a constant concern that you should take seriously. While modern browsers are more efficient at detecting suspicious sites, it is important that you take additional steps to ensure your safety when browsing the web.