The radars of the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) in Spain are an important part of road safety. These devices are used to control the speed of cars on the roads and ultimately reduce traffic accidents.

They work using the principle of speed control radar, emitting a radio frequency signal that bounces off moving cars. By measuring the change in frequency of the reflected signal, The radar calculates the speed at which the vehicle is traveling, if it exceeds the limit allowed in the area, the radar records the violation and sends it to the DGT.

On Spanish roads, there is something that you may not know, and that is that Not all boxes contain a speed meter. Most drivers assume that every box is a working radar, but the truth is that many of them are not.

The boxes are used as a deterrent measure, as drivers often slow down when they see them. Although there is no foolproof trick to determine with absolute certainty if a DGT radar is active, There are some clues that can help you have a clearer idea..

Clues to detect when a DGT radar is on or off

Window with a target: Most DGT radars have a window with a target. If you see it, it is likely that the radar is on and active. Presence of cables: Look for cables that connect to a power source. This could indicate that the radar is operational. Access ladder: In the case of the illuminated panels that indicate the speed, pay attention to the ladder used to access them. Sometimes this ladder is an effective clue that the radar is active.

However, It is important to remember that these hints or tricks do not guarantee accurate detection. Additionally, getting distracted while searching for a radar can be dangerous and lead to dangerous situations on the road.

It is best to follow the recommendations of the DGT and comply with the rules to avoid a fine for speeding. Stay alert and don’t constantly look at the odometer, familiarize yourself with the speed limits of the roads you usually drive on, and use cruise control as it can help you maintain a constant speed.