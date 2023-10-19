Although Spain has gone through a season of high temperatures for the current dates, the cold has already arrived and many are already preparing to have their homes at an adequate temperature.

Many, although this does not usually happen if you live in a block of buildings, but it also exists, resort to heating systems such as electric stoves and fireplaces to combat the cold. However, they often face a big problem: The heat is concentrated in a single area and, as you move away from the heat source, the cold sensation returns.

Mention that this is something that also happens very often with air conditioning units that are also capable of emitting heat. The problem is that the bill at the end of the month ends up taking its toll, never better said, on users and their pockets.

So how can you effectively distribute heat throughout the room without spending on electricity to heat your home more and better? The answer lies in stove fans and their simple operation thanks to a simple physical principle.

Amazon

This is how you can enjoy a warm winter without having to spend more on your electricity bill

These ingenious and surely viral devices are known as stove fans and are available in many online stores, as El Español explains. For example, you can find them thanks to companies like Prensa Stove in Murcia, Spain or even on Amazon, with an average price of 50 eurosalthough you can find them even cheaper.

Its main function is to efficiently distribute the heat generated in the stove or fireplace throughout the room without the need to consume electricity.

Instead of allowing heat to accumulate on the ceiling of the room, stove fans work like a regular fan, as they redirect hot air horizontally, providing completely uniform heat distribution throughout the area.

The magic behind these fans lies in the Peltier effect, a basic thermoelectric principle that takes advantage of the flow of electrical current through the union of two different metals.. This causes the junction to heat up or cool down, depending on the direction of the current.

Amazon

Stove fans use a cold metal support that is placed in contact with the hot frame of the stove or fireplace. When the temperature reaches a specific level, the fan turns on automatically.

These usually consist of blades with small shapes on the back, which not only serve aesthetic purposes, but also absorb heat from the air that rises through the stove.

Amazon

This allows the fan to project a warmer flow forward, warming the room better. Some models even incorporate multiple blades to achieve greater efficiency, which is perfect for larger rooms.

For example, one of the most famous models, Vounot, has six blades that begin to rotate when the temperature reaches 50 degrees Celsius, generating a noise that is below 35 decibels.

Mention that, in addition, and for greater effectiveness, Some models incorporate safety systems, such as a metal tab that is activated when the surface temperature exceeds a limit.. What this does is slightly raise the fan to protect it from excess heat, preventing it from overheating and causing an unwanted household accident.

Of course, this safety feature is especially useful since it doesn’t require you to remove the fan from the heat source after a set amount of time. There are many media outlets that have already started talking about this device, so surely, now that the cold weather is starting, they will disappear from the stores.