The second part of the festival season is in full swing, and to fully enjoy your favorite artists, it’s essential to be well prepared. Here’s a definitive guide to the latest music festivals of the year, with a focus on three key cities in Mexico: Monterrey, Guadalajara, Mexico City, and Acapulco.

Monterrey

Heineken Silver Live Out – October 21st

Live Out is one of the festivals most anticipated of the fall, especially in the north of the country. It will take place at Parque Fundidora in Monterrey, Nuevo León, on Saturday, October 21. With a impressive line-up headlined by Bizarrap, Odesza, Cigarettes After Sex and Melanie Martínezthis event promises to be unforgettable.

Guadalajara

Dreamfields – November 18 and 19

The fourth edition of the Dreamfields festival is about to arrive in Guadalajara. This electronic music event brings together great exponents of EDM to create a vibrant and colorful environment, as is characteristic of Dreamfields.

Mexico City

Music Bank – October 22

The largest K-Pop festival returns to Mexico on October 22, 2023, organized by South Korea’s KBS television network. With the participation of New Jeans, G (I.dle), The New Six and others, the Sports Palace will be filled with enthusiasm and Korean music.

Hell & Heaven 2023 – November 3, 4 and 5

This festival is an essential event for metal lovers in Mexico. Renowned bands like Megadeth, Anthrax, Disturbed, Judas Priest, Motohead y Slipknot will be presented at the Pegaso Forum.

Hypnosis – November 4

Dedicated to psychedelia and garage, the Hipnosis festival has become a relevant event for music lovers. This year, The Flaming Lips, Toro y Moi, and Temples headline the bill.

Corona Capital – November 17, 18 and 19

The thirteenth edition of the festival will take place at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez and will offer three days of alternative music, electronic music and bands from the eighties and nineties. Pulp, Blur, Arcade Fire and The Cure lead the festival.

Coca Cola Flow Fest – November 25 and 26

The largest reggaeton and urban music festival in the world returns with an impressive lineup, including Yng Lvcas, Gera MX, 21st Floor, Ivy QueenDanny Ocean, Fed, Wisin and Yandel, Manuel Turizo, Zion and LennoxTego Calderon, Ozuna and Maluma.

Tropics – December 8, 9 and 10

This festival based in Acapulco focuses on electronic music and contemporary culture. In its 10th anniversary, Café Tacvba, Underworld and 2ManyDjs headline a diverse list of artists that attract attendees from Mexico and other parts of the world.

