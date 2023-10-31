Bungie was catastrophically wrong in its predictions: they did not take into account the poor reception of Destiny 2: Eclipse, certifying the decline of the game, and it has resulted in 100 layoffs, 8% of the franchise.

One day after the round of layoffs Bungiewe know more information about what is happening in this studio, creator of Halo 20 years ago, which was acquired by 3.6 billion dollars in 2022.

According to a new report from Jason Schreier at Bloomberg, Bungie has cut the 8% jobs at Bungieaffecting an estimated 100 personas of its 1,200 employees.

The reason is that Bungie, in its first year operating under the Sony umbrella, would have catastrophically missed its forecasts, earning 45% less than they expected at the beginning of the year.

The main reason for this is Destiny 2: Eclipsethe expansion released in February 2023, which was met with lukewarm reviews from the press, but even worse from players, and had very poor player retention.

Destiny 2 Eclipse (Lightfall) tiene very negative reviews on Steam: Only 31% of reviews are positive. Very little content, saying that it is in decline, that they remove content that the community did not want them to remove, recycling of previous expansions…

Remember that, although Destiny 2 is free to play, expansions like this cost 49.99 euros.

Destiny 2: The Final Form Is Getting Good, But Not Great Feedback

Schreier also says that, according to his sources, Destiny 2: The Final Formthe latest expansion for Destiny 2, I was getting “good, but not great” feedback and for this reason they would have decided to delay their planned launch of February to June 2024 (something not officially communicated yet and may not be definitive).

Two weeks ago, Bungie executives announced to employees that revenue was very low and that they were going to make cuts: travel, freeze salaries… but they did not say that they were going to make layoffs until yesterday, when 100 people were notified in an urgent meeting that they were fired immediately.

Sony Interactive Entertainment has already made cuts at other of its subsidiaries or divisions, such as Naughty Dog, Media Molecule and PlayStation Visual Arts, but Bungie’s layoffs, according to Paul Tassi of Forbes, were Bungie’s decision, not Sony’s, leaving many stranded. to the employees.

Bungie also had a more or less indirect role in the creative crisis suffered by all of Sony Interactive Entertainment, as they were the ones who questioned the viability of “The Last of Us Factions”, their first attempt at a game as a service that is now canceled.

These layoffs are not isolated: they happen in a year marked by the destruction of thousands of jobs in video game companies, including giants that are supposedly thriving, such as Sony, Microsoft, CD Projekt, Ubisoft, Meta, Amazon…