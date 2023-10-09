Yesterday the confrontation between sporting director De Sanctis and president Iervolino. Today they should end the relationship with the technician. Several names are on the table: there are also De Rossi, Oddo and Semplici

Matteo Brega

9 October – MILAN

Today the relationship between Paulo Sousa and Salernitana should end: after yesterday’s defeat, the club should communicate the decision to the Portuguese coach today. Until yesterday the person concerned tried to remain within the confines of what depends on him. “There is sadness and bitterness, I have to stay focused on what I can control” – he declared yesterday afternoon after the third consecutive defeat. His position has gradually become fragile, crumbly, a bit like the soul of his team seen yesterday in Monza. On the other hand, no victory in 8 rounds of the championship and no goal scored in the last three games open up chasms on future thoughts relating to the Salernitana bench.

change

—

Last night a confrontation took place between sporting director Morgan De Sanctis and the club’s owner Danilo Iervolino. The hours between the final whistle and that match were spent evaluating both the Portuguese’s position and possible replacements. Percentages reduced to zero that Sousa can remain, given both the condition of the team and the pause in the championship. There are at least seven names that bounce around. Filippo Inzaghi is one of the most accredited. Free after Reggina’s bankruptcy, he can start his career again immediately. There are two other world champions in the running. One is Daniele De Rossi, looking for a relaunch after the negative experience in Serie B with Spal. The other is Massimo Oddo, who replaced De Rossi in Ferrara last season without managing to reverse the trend that brought Spal to Serie C. Yesterday at the U-Power Stadium Oddo was in the stands. Salernitana would also have explored the availability of Marco Giampaolo. Sacked a year ago by Sampdoria, he is available.

many names

—

Then there is Andrea Stramaccioni, the current highly appreciated technical voice of Dazn, who has also been out of action for about a year, i.e. since his experience with the Qataris of Al-Gharafa ended; Leonardo Semplici, who took over from Luca Gotti last season at Spezia without managing to save the Ligurians in the play-off against Verona; and finally Giuseppe Iachini, whose last experience dates back to the 2021-22 season at Parma in B, the season following the last one in A with Fiorentina brought to safety two days early. At the end of these names there are also those of Fabio Cannavaro, Vladimir Petkovic, Rolando Maran and Igor Tudor who, for one reason or another, would be more secluded. The team resumes training on Wednesday, which leaves a few more hours for reflection. Even if the road seems clear.

October 9, 2023 (modified October 9, 2023 | 3:08 pm)

