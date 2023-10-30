In many parts of the world, demonstrations of support for Israelis or Palestinians have been organized in recent weeks following the unprecedented attack carried out by Hamas against Israel on 7 October and the subsequent Israeli bombing of the Gaza Strip. The ongoing war has revived a public debate which is notoriously among the liveliest and most heartfelt in the world, and which on this occasion, given the gravity and exceptional nature of the situation, is producing particularly violent conflicts.

In discussions on Israel and Palestine, public opinion in Western countries is often divided into factions that uncompromisingly support one side or the other. The positions and arguments are complex and stratified, and there are nuances and exceptions, but historically it is the left that defends the Palestinian cause, due to the commitment against the various forms of colonialism, to which the foundation or at least the development of modern state of Israel. In fact, positions on the left range from those who deny that Israel is a legitimate state and those who instead limit themselves to rejecting its expansionist policies to the detriment of the Palestinian population and its territories. The international right and center-right, on the other hand, are generally very peremptory in their defense of Israel. The center-left is normally in turn in solidarity with Israel and supports its right to exist, although usually with less bellicosity than the right and with more attention to the reasons of the Palestinian population.

But in Germany the debate on Israel and Palestine is different, because due to the Shoah, the genocide of European Jews carried out by the Nazi regime in the Second World War, there is a felt and transversal sense of responsibility towards Israel and much is attention to contemporary manifestations of anti-Semitism, to which, however, criticism of Israeli policies is often also attributed. The collective reworking of German guilt in the extermination of the Jews has meant that today, at an institutional and political level but not only, the German left is more clearly aligned in defense of Israel than other European countries.

Several demonstrations organized in Germany in defense of the Palestinian cause were banned, which caused protests and discontent also because the country is believed to host the largest Palestinian community in Europe, more than 100 thousand people according to estimates. The community considered itself politically discriminated against even before the current conflict, due to previous bans on activism. The bans on demonstrating in German cities and the arrests of many people who did so were contested among others by a group of Jewish artists and writers living in the country, according to whom, to discourage any justification for the Hamas attack, it was the possibility of protesting against Israel’s military intervention is also prohibited. In Berlin, where the majority of Germany’s Palestinian community lives, schools were even given the option to ban students from wearing keffiyehs, headdresses also used as scarves and considered a symbol of Palestine.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was the first European head of state to visit Israel after the October 7 attack and on that occasion he repeated something said for the first time in 2008 by his predecessor Angela Merkel: that Israel’s security and existence are «Staatsräson», “reason of state” for Germany, that is, a priority interest for the German state.

Closeness to Israel is a theme substantially shared by all German political forces, including Linke, the main left-wing party, which on this issue has always distinguished itself from the rest of the European left, generally close to the Palestinian cause. This distance of positions also concerns a recent political movement such as Fridays for Future. Luisa Neubauer, the activist who leads the environmental group in Germany, distanced herself from the initiatives to support the Palestinians of the international movement, in whose communication Israel’s bombing of Gaza is defined as “a genocide”. According to an interpretation of what anti-Semitism is that is widely shared in Germany, accusing Israel of “genocide” against the Palestinians, or of “apartheid”, is indeed an anti-Semitic statement.

We take international developments into account #FridaysForFuture Network very seriously. Our distance from anti-Semitic content is clear; I am personally committed to taking further steps. More details here: https://t.co/RpRRccbnO3 pic.twitter.com/gp6ErSEISd — Luisa Neubauer (@Luisamneubauer) October 28, 2023

«It is very difficult for Germans to define the limit between anti-Semitism and criticism of Israel», explains Tonia Mastrobuoni, Berlin correspondent for La Repubblica and expert on German politics, «because the commitment to “never again” referring to the Shoah and the support unconditional to Israel are existential questions for Germany, without major nuances between the parties.”

For this reason it has happened several times in the past that Israelis and German Jews critical of Israeli policies were accused of anti-Semitism in Germany. Among the demonstrations banned in Berlin in recent weeks for fear of “anti-Semitic slogans” being uttered, there was also one proposed by the group “Jüdische Berliner*innen gegen Gewalt in Nahost”, “Berlin Jews against violence in the Middle East”. In an open letter published by the left-wing newspaper Die Tageszeitung on October 22, more than one hundred Jewish intellectuals living in Germany “rejected the equation of anti-Semitism with any criticism of the state of Israel.”

Felix Klein, German government commissioner for the fight against anti-Semitism, a position created by Merkel in 2018, also spoke critically of the restrictions on freedom of expression imposed by the bans on demonstrations in support of the Palestinians: «They worry me, because demonstrating is a fundamental right.”

The letter published in the Tageszeitung also recalls that the majority of anti-Semitic attacks reported in Germany (there have been several in recent weeks in Berlin) for which the reasons are known are committed by people with conspiracy or far-right ideas. However, according to statistics from the German Federal Association for Research on Anti-Semitism (RIAS), attacks motivated by criticism of Israel (7 percent in 2022) or by ideas linked to Islamic extremism (less than 1 percent) are in the minority. one hundred in 2022), like the one that occurred on Sunday at the Russian Machackala airport.

Despite this, in recent years in Germany anti-Semitism has been increasingly associated with immigrants of the Muslim religion, even in an instrumental way, to oppose the reception of asylum seekers and immigrants of the Muslim religion. The far-right Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) politicians have repeatedly declared support for Israel and spoken out against anti-Semitism, describing it as a phenomenon due to immigration, but also within the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) , the main German conservative party, Merkel’s, this association was made.

The attention to anti-Semitism is part of the major work of reworking German responsibilities towards the Jews carried out after the Second World War, first especially in West Germany. However, the relationships between German history and the situation of Palestinians in their homeland, as well as in Germany, where many live in statelessness, have been much less analysed.

One of the few studies on the topic is the 2020 essay The Moral Triangle: Germans, Israelis, Palestinians, written by scholars Sa’ed Atshan, a Palestinian, and Katharina Galor, a German -Israeli, who spoke with dozens of Germans (including Jews), Palestinians and Israelis living in Berlin. The book describes how in Germany the reasons of the Palestinians are little listened to, ignored or belittled due to the privileged attention reserved for those of Israel. He then talks about the ambivalent behavior of Germans when Israel is criticized and says that although anti-Semitic opinions are indeed present among Muslim immigrants (often linked to conspiracy theories), Islamophobia is also widespread.

In relation to the current conflict «there is an enormous difference between what happens at a parliamentary, political and governmental level and what happens in the streets», says Mastrobuoni, «where there is a clearly divided public opinion, as shown by the very well attended events.”

In the international debate there has been much talk about the postponement of the ceremony to award a literary prize to Adania Shibli, a Palestinian writer, which should have been held on 20 October during the Frankfurt Book Fair, the most important publishing event of the year international. The decision was highly criticized, both in Muslim-majority countries and by European and US cultural experts.

According to Mastrobuoni, the story is exemplary of how in Germany the discomfort linked to what concerns Israel manifests itself with a certain “awkwardness”, which was also seen last year with the Documenta scandal, the important contemporary art exhibition of Kassel, where a work containing a representation of Israel with the typical features of anti-Semitic iconography was exhibited. On that occasion, the director of Documenta resigned after weeks of accusations and a series of consecutive apologies.