Tragedy struck the hockey world this weekend when Adam Johnson, a 29-year-old American player from Minnesota, died after suffering a cut to the neck from a skate blade during a Challenge Cup game. The event has shocked hockey fans and revived a debate about the dangers of the sport. But, above all, about the need for protection that many players refuse to wear: a neck guard.

The accident. Nottingham Panthers player Johnson was playing in a Challenge Cup game against the Sheffield Steelers when he suffered a cut to his throat on another player’s skate. Witnesses described the incident as “horrifying.” Christian Bennett, a journalist from The Guardian who was at the game, noted that two players accidentally collided and the outcome was catastrophic: “The Sheffield player fell to the ground and his skate went up and cut the other player’s throat. Never “I’ve never seen that amount of blood come out of anyone at any rate. It’s one of the scariest things I’ve ever seen at a sporting event.”

As can be seen in the video of the moment, which is circulating on social media, Johnson gets up again and attempts to skate before collapsing after about three steps. There were about 8,000 people watching, some of them children. The Elite Ice Hockey League She reported that she was “heartbroken.” upon confirming the player’s death.

A dangerous sport. Although an accident like this is not something that happens every day, ice hockey is a very dangerous sport compared to many others, due to the high speeds that players reach on the ice and the impact speed it can have. a disk in the air. According to a study by Physioworks.com, around 15% of hockey players suffer injuries each season.

In the United States, where ice hockey is a growing sport, the Center for Disease Control ranks it as the second leading cause of winter sports injuries among children, with most injuries caused by collisions between players.

The tendency. The NHL has had skate scares throughout its history. One of them was Buffalo goalie Clint Malarchuk, who, like Johnson, was cut in the neck by a razor during a game in March 1989. Fortunately, he received prompt medical attention and returned to play 10 days later. . Swedish player Bengt Åkerblom was not so lucky, who died in 1995 after a skate cut his neck during an exhibition match. The same thing happened: The teammate’s legs came up as he fell and a skate hit Akerblom’s throat, severing a major artery.

Another risk factor is the disc itself. The most recent death was that of Timur Faizutdino, captain of the MHL’s MHK Dynamo St. Petersburg, who was hit in the head with a puck in March 2021. He was taken to hospital, but died four days later. It had happened before. In February 2015, 16-year-old Alexander Orekhov, who was playing in the Russian under-18 league, died when a puck traveling more than 100 mph broke his neck.





Need for protection. The NHL promoted a video at the beginning of the season highlighting the benefits of cut-resistant sleeves to protect wrists and tendons, and that they have become very popular around the league. But neck protection is still ignored by almost everyone. “It’s one of the fastest games in the world, with blades on the soles of your feet. I don’t know if there is any way to guarantee that there will be protection. You can’t cover someone from top to bottom to protect them. That’s the risk that players run. professional players,” Blackhawks coach and NHL veteran Luke Richardson said after the incident.

Although it does suggest that over time, neck protection could become normalized in the NHL. The truth is that in 1987 there were still players who played without helmets. It took years for visors to become the norm to protect players’ eyes. Scott Sandelin, who coached Johnson at Minnesota-Duluth, says making neck protection and Kevlar-style underwear mandatory has come up in conversations surrounding the NCAA championship committee.

The players, reluctant. But why not now? “Because they’re stubborn,” noted an NHL equipment manager in this article in The Atlantic. “It’s a league of see-do monkeys. All it would take is someone to use it. And then two days for people to get used to it.” Although some experts comment in said report that they do not believe that any NHL player will ever use something like that. Players say they have their reasons, such as the courts being “hotter” than ever, with players sweating from wearing so many layers of clothing and protection. Also, the idea of ​​wearing a turtleneck is not attractive, it doesn’t look good.

Hopefully, Johnson’s death will open the eyes of more than one, as is the case with the Providence Bruins, in the AHL, who on Sunday, after Johnson’s death, used neck protectors for the first time.

