If you like improve the performance of your computer without spending a lot of money It is best to buy an M.2 NVMe SSD, as long as your desktop or laptop PC’s motherboard is compatible. The difference in performance is noticeable compared to a mechanical hard drive and SATA SSD. Well, now you can buy one of these fast storage drives for much less than the recommended price, and more specifically the Kioxia Exceria G2 1TB drive.

The recommended price of this SSD is 99.90 euros, but during the PcComponentes Orange Days it has a 57% discount, so it can be yours for only 41.99 euros. This promotion will be available until October 10, as long as all available units are not sold out before. It has rarely been so cheap, so it is an opportunity that you cannot miss.

The Kioxia Exceria G2 SSD is an M.2 2280 storage drive that It is compatible with most current computers. The discounted model has a capacity of 1 TB, enough to store all your files, programs and games without problems. At the performance level it can reach up to 2,100 MB/s read, while when writing it stays at about 1,700 MB/s. This means that the operating system loads faster, as well as the programs and video games you have installed.

Additionally, the Kioxia Exceria G2 SSD has a low energy consumption, and this is something very important if you plan to install it on a laptop. It also features advanced data protection technologies such as LDPC error correction and thermal management. But this is not all, it is also compatible with KIOXIA’s SSD Utility management software. This software allows you to update the SSD firmware, improve performance and much more.

In short, for just over 40 euros you can have a good PCIe 3.0 SSD. It won’t be the fastest, but the Kioxia Exceria G2 It is still a very interesting option if you don’t want to spend a lot of money on one that is PCIe 4.0 and faster. What’s more, we could say that it is one of the best cheap SSDs you can buy right now.

