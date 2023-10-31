Getting a new Smart TV is not always a quick process, but when there are good offers, things are much easier. For example, like today at Carrefour, a smart TV LG with QNED, 4K and 55-inch display. And, best of all, it is not only in its price, but for the days without VAT in the store you get an extra discount coupon for your next purchase.

Carrefour began the days without VAT on October 26, and until November 3, 2023, you can take advantage of buying this Smart TV 4K LG 55QNED816RE and get a coupon for your next purchase, which can be redeemed from November 4 to 26 of this year. So not only will you pay less when you get this smart TV for the first time, but your next purchase will be cheaper.

Pantalla QNED y 4K

If you were looking for one Smart TV with 55 inches, this LG smart TV meets that goal. But, the rest of its features do not disappoint at any time. For example, it comes with a 4K a7 Gen6 processor so you can watch your favorite movies at maximum quality. And to the latter we must add the fact that this TV has a panel QNED with which you will be able to see the images with more vivid and bright colors, since it combines QuantumDot and Nanocell Plus technologies, as well as 6 backlight blocks.

If you continue taking a look at its features, you will be able to see how this LG 4K television is compatible with HDR10 and HLG formats, in addition to Dolby Vision. This way you can get the most out of it if you are subscribed to a streaming platform that offers content with these formats.

As for the sound, it’s not bad either. This LG 55QNED816RE TV comes with two built-in speakers with a power of 20 W. In addition to this, it is compatible with Dolby Digital technology and offers AI sound thanks to its AI Sound Pro technology.

With discount coupon for your next purchase

If connections are what matters to you, this particular LG model has up to 4 HDMI inputs, including HDMI 2.1. In these, soporta 4K 120Hz, eARC, VRR, ALLM and QMS. It also has two USB ports in version 2.0, Bluetooth 5.0 and WiFi. On the other hand, it comes with LG’s WebOS 23 version, compatible with Apple Home Kit, Airplay, Google, Alexa, ThinQ.

Now, one of the main advantages of buying this 55-inch Smart TV is not only that it has a series of top features, but it also includes a discount coupon at Carrefour for your next purchase. Once you decide to buy it, you will receive said coupon within a maximum period of 72 hours in your email.

And as for the final price. This model has a price of €1,199 in the official LG store. However, today you can get this smart TV with a screen QNED 4K 55 inches for €340 less, that is, its price remains at €779 with this Carrefour discount. So don’t think twice and get a new Smart TV at the best price.