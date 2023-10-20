In 2012, Shigeru Miyamoto, a key figure at Nintendo, received the Prince of Asturias Award in Spain from the hands of the official authorities and the king at that time. Specifically, she won the 2012 communication and humanities branch award.

The Japanese Shigeru Miyamoto was the main architect of the revolution in the video game market. In a formative as well as constructive and didactic sense. He is also an internationally recognized and respected figure. In addition to having designed such iconic characters as Super Mario.

In 2012 he received the Prince of Asturias Award, which is celebrating its 2023 gala today, October 20. The jury that awarded him the prize told him that his career was marked and characterized by excluding his creations from violence, by innovating, and by exploring multiple facets of entertainment that contributed many positive things to the education of young people and adults. Miyamoto has not only been considered the father of the modern video game, his extensive creativity has also been praised.

What has led him to catapult Nintendo at the peak of creativity current in the world of entertainment and video games. So that millions of people love franchises like Super Mario and The Legend of Zelda among many others.

Via