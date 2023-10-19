With so much time on the air, One Piece has given us special episodes in which we have seen Luffy and his crew do all kinds of things. However, one of the shorts that has caught us the most by surprise is Dream Soccer King!where the Straw Hats face Buggy in a soccer game.

This short film was created in 2002 along with the film One Piece: The Saga of Chopper, the miracle of the cherry blossom in winter, on the occasion of the celebration of the Soccer World Cup in Japan and South Korea. It is a special that was only released in Japan and has barely had exposure in the West, but it remains one of the most curious due to the participation of Eiichiro Oda as a voice actor.

The short presents us with a penalty shootout between Buggy’s gang and Luffy’s gang. With Helmeppo as the referee and Koby as the goalkeeper, each pirate takes a free kick inside the area. This is when it appears Odacchi, a complete stranger who turns out to be Eiichiro Oda himself. This is one of the few times we can hear the author’s voice entirely within the anime.

After several successful and missed penalties, the only one left to shoot is Sanji. To everyone’s surprise, his shot goes very high and Buggy celebrates; However, what the cook had in his hands was something totally different: he had shot the ball so hard that he had made a complete revolution around the Grand Line. Thus, the ball appears again by surprise and scores a great goal that almost breaks the goal.

It is very fun to see these types of short films within One Piecesince being accustomed to a story full of pirates, having the opportunity to see Luffy playing soccer is something that fans of this sport would love to see on more than one occasion.

