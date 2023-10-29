This circumstance has led many users to speculate about another delay.

The Day Before is one of the most anticipated games of the year.

Many video games are announced every day, some of them so low cut or with so little market that we never found out about their existence. Of all of these, including those triple A projects that manage to make a large audience fall in love, it is likely that some will end up being canceled at the last moment, and of all of these there are those projects that seem like they will never come to market. There are many examples, both old and current, and due to certain circumstances related to their development they end up arousing negative speculation on the part of users.

The Day Before is just this case. A game that promised a lot, and that made a large number of users fall in love at first sight when it was announced, but over time, and especially because of the latest public gameplay (you can see it below), many people have ended up talking about it. a very different product than what was promised. This was increased by the subsequent delay, and the title previously planned for March 1 of this year, It is currently scheduled to be released this November 10therefore being one of the great launches of 2023.

It’s still not on Steam

Shortly after his delay, this game disappeared from steamwhich ended up causing many users to begin to speculate even more about the possibility that it was permanently canceled, and although we cannot rule this out 100%, the truth is that there is a plausible reason for it to have been removed, and It has nothing to do with the development process.

As reported by the team earlier this year, They are having a legal dispute over the name of the game, and they would have received several complaints, related both to their Steam page and to the different YouTube videos they had published until then. Unfortunately, since that moment we do not know many details about how this aforementioned litigation progresses, but the truth is that this is an especially plausible reason that would justify the fact that its Steam page is still removed.

Even so, this does not mean that this MMO game known as The Day Before, whose name could change soon, has not had any promotion, at the same time that its Steam page is still not active, when we are around two weeks away from be released in theory. Of course, we don’t want to say that it will be delayed again, or at least not that this will 100% happen, but The truth is that it is quite strange.

