It seems that we have a date for this game for Nintendo Switch. This has been recently confirmed and I’m sure you will be interested. According to what was shared, Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash will be released in February 2024. The game’s official account shared a message and then deleted it, although it was not lost on fans. Remember that it was recently confirmed where to read episode 238 of the manga and some reports of poor working conditions.

Jujutsu Kaisen Console Game

“Cursed Clash” releases in February, 2024 pic.twitter.com/VNLHfVzlBW — JJK (Mya) (@JJK_Mya) October 2, 2023

Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash

For now we do not have a more specific release date, so we will be attentive to more details. In the meantime, you can find the premise and trailer for this title below:

Jujutsu Kaisen: Cursed Clash is a 3D action fighting game where players create a team from the anime cast of Jujutsu Sorcerers and Cursed Spirits and unleash powerful attacks using the series’ famous “Cursed Techniques” in battles. two against two.

What do you think?

Fuente.