The numbers that Suits is managing since its arrival on Netflix continue to be overwhelming, enough for the red giant to rethink its strategies.

One more week, Nielsen audience figures have seen the light to add more glory to a serie specifically, that seems to have no ceiling, Suits: The key to success. Although the judicial drama lost the crown a week ago, after leading the charts for 12 consecutive weeks, it has returned to the top.

Beyond the data collected by agencies like Nielsen or the coverage we give them in the media, this second late success of Suits: The Key to Success is going unnoticed by a large part of the public. We mean that the figures that it has been managing for more than three months are not being echoed in networks, and they are something to talk about.

As we say, Nielsen has shared the data corresponding to the week between September 18 and 24, 2023where Suits has regained the streaming throne.

This means that the series created by Aaron Korsh It has now spent a whopping 13 weeks leading the broadcast audience rankings, 12 of them consecutively. The previous record was held by Ozark with 11 weeks leading the ranking intermittently.

A success that has not escaped on Netflix

When we say that it is ironic that among the public that is watching Suits: The Key to Success en masse does not talk more about the series, we highlight it because even Netflix has publicly expressed its surprise about it, as well as its intention to look for another hit.

This week, we told you that Netflix is ​​on the hunt for new licensed content that does not leave audience figures exclusively in the hands of the platform’s original product.

Although original material remains key in Netflix’s strategy, the possibility of attracting licensed content had taken a backseat, but takes on new value with the current actors’ strike and its impact on the industry.

Of course, in Spain we have a similar case, although not as wild as that of Suits, with Young Sheldon, which arrived last Saturday and is giving everything in the Top 10. Will Netflix find another goose that lays the golden eggs?