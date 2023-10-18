Supermassive Games releases a free update for The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR, the PS VR2 exclusive on-rails shooter.

Now that Halloween is approaching, you’re sure to want to shoot a few shots while speeding down a roller coaster. Yes, there is a game with these characteristics, such as The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR, exclusive to PS VR2.

Since its launch, the PS5 virtual reality accessory has received great games, with The Dark Pictures Anthology spin-off being the most notable in the horror genre.

It is not related to the main installments, but it offers enough incentives to give it a try. It reminds us of the arcade shooters of the 90scomo The House of the Dead o Resident Evil Survivor.

If you have PS VR2 and want fresh blood for this Halloween, pay close attention to update now available para The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR.

It’s completely free, and adds tons of new features to the on-rails shooter, including horde mode for all PS VR2 users on PS5.

A more and better in the carousel of terror

If you have already passed The Dark Pictures: Switchback VRyou can play it again right now, as a free update is available on the PS Store.

All players of the PS VR2 title can download horde mode, a completely free variant that adds new features that increase the challenge.

As you can imagine, horde mode It confronts us with tons of enemies, which flood the screen in waves. It is structured in dizzying falls on the roller coaster, and also in challenge rooms.

In these rooms, numerous enemies will appear to make our lives impossible. If we defeat them, they will multiply, and it will be more difficult to defeat them. Fortunately, exclusive weapons have also been added for this mode.

Supermassive Games has also improved the cart’s movement, which now he has heart attack falls on the journey to hell itself.

Be sure to DO NOT blinkbecause otherwise you will be a victim of numerous traps that take advantage of PS VR2’s eye capture. If you get several headshots, the game will reward you.

These are some of the new features of horde mode, a variant that will be very popular this Halloween in The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR.

The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR is one of the most interesting PS VR2 exclusives that you can play on PS5. Now, thanks to horde mode, it becomes an experience of pure survival…as if you were in a horror theme park.