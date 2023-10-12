Voice of Sumatra – Muslims are advised not to work in conventional banks or banks that do not apply sharia principles. Because, this has the potential to cause a Muslim to become involved in usury transactions carried out by the bank.

This statement was made by Ustaz Khalid Basalamah, when he was a guest on the YouTube podcast dr. Richard Lee which airs Wednesday (11/10/2023).

“It is not recommended for people to work (in conventional banks) because they will definitely be involved in writing, transferring, providing support with full energy and potential for that,” he said.

According to Ustad Khalid, he could only give advice. Because, in the end, the decision is still left to each Muslim who carries it out.

“Even in religion, we can only convey it. I cannot force it. For example, a Muslim commits adultery or drinks alcohol. For example, a preacher, I can only say, ‘My brother, this is prohibited in Islam, Allah forbids it, the Messenger of Allah forbids it’. But “I can’t force him, beat him to stop, that’s not allowed in Islam,” explained Ustad Khalid.

Meanwhile, if you work in a sharia bank, according to Ustad Khalid, that is still allowed. Because, according to sharia banking regulations, there is no element of usury in every transaction.

“So far I know, because I am not directly involved in sharia banking, but there are several friends who have joined, they do have a sharia council. There are ulama who discuss point by point, contract by contract, and hopefully with that they will be safe from prohibition,” he explained.

Meanwhile, regarding saving in conventional banks, for Ustad Khalid Basalamah it is still allowed. Because the intention of saving is simply to save money that can be withdrawn at any time.

“It’s okay (to save at a conventional bank). Because you only have to deposit your savings, you can take it out at any time. Unless you really intend to put it there so you can get interest and enjoy the interest,” he said.

Riba itself is haram in Islamic law. Contemporary scholar Sheikh Wahbah Musthafa al-Zuhaiiy wrote in his journal regarding the meaning of usury as an excess in one commodity without the exchange value that occurs in an exchange contract for goods for goods.