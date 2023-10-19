There are wax figures that are true masterpieces that you would mistake for someone real any day of the week. Then there are those that come out half-cooked.

The art of wax figures has recreated some of the biggest celebrities in the world. Museums such as Madame Tussauds in London, those in Madrid and Barcelona or the Grévin Museum in Paris, contain some collections that are as fascinating as they are, at times, surreal. And if not, ask Dwayne Johnson.

Some time ago, the British Daily Mail conducted a survey among its readers to decide which celebrity should be recreated by the Grévin Museum. Candidates like Elon Musk, Margot Robbie, Tom Holland or Chris Pratt They were in the pools. But The Rock prevailed through pure muscle.

The actor of films like Red Alert, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle or Black Adam, he became the character to be studied by the industrious workers who, however, has had a somewhat strange result.

And, although the dimensions seem appropriate, judging by the people posing next to him, the figure of Dwayne Johnson has a small nuance that does not convince many fans.

The white label Dwayne Johnson, but white, white

As you can see in the photos shared on Instagram by the Grévin Museum itself, whether due to the lighting – it doesn’t seem like it – or due to an error when painting it, the skin tone they have given to the wax figure of The Rock makes his Samoan origins conspicuous by their absence.

In fact, the actor’s replica looks more like Vin Diesel if we just put a little imagination into it. Dwayne Johnson has always sported very dark skin, inherited from his roots.

That said, everything else seems to correspond to The Rock’s enormous physique, something that has earned him roles in sagas like Fast & Furious, where we will see him return soon.

Oh yes: in case you drop by the Grévin Museum to see the wax figure of Dwayne Johnson, remember to cross your arms, lest security come and kick you out. The originality of the people posing is almost more striking than the whitening of the actor’s skin in the statue.