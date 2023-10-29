Looking for new stories related to Nintendo? Well, here we bring you one of the legendary Famicom and its peculiar origins.

Specifically, it seems that they are in failed negotiations. It was a failed negotiation with Colecowhich led to the creation of the Famicom (NES) and the success of Nintendo’s home consoles.

Initially, Nintendo and Coleco collaborated to bring Donkey Kong to the console ColecoVision successfully. This partnership opened further talks for the launch of ColecoVision in Japan. The Big N wanted to handle the Japanese launch, but negotiations failed.

As a result, Nintendo decided to create its own home console, the Famicom. Even though Coleco offered to sell the console at a discounted price, Nintendo opted to develop its own console, a decision that paved the way for its iconic history in the world of video games.

