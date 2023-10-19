Raised, as players, on opposing schools of thought. And then on the bench it happened that…

Stefano Pioli in an interview in 1984, a young defender about to transfer from Parma to Juventus: “I met Trapattoni (then coach of Juve, ed.) and he told me to cut my hair on my forehead, to see the ball better”. Massimiliano Allegri in an interview in November 1995, a midfielder who had just moved to Giovanni Galeone’s Perugia: “Galeone is a great coach, he had created a really strong Pescara”. Stefano Pioli and Massimiliano Allegri, the coaches of Milan and Juve, were coached by the two Giovannis of the Italian benches, Trapattoni and Galeone. Pioli worked with Trap for two seasons, between 1984 and 1986. He had everything to please Trapattoni, he was a decisive and applied defender, he knew how to move forward in the manner of Gentile and Cabrini, the top full-backs of the time, but injuries affected his performance and Juve sold him to Verona. Allegri was Galeone’s midfielder in Pescara and Perugia in the nineties, a talented, creative and enlightened player. He could have, or rather should have, gone beyond the profile of the provincial number 10. His experience in a great team was reduced to seven appearances in Napoli 1997-98, relegated to Serie B. A waste.