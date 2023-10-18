Lentils are not the favorite dish of many, especially the little ones. However, they are a very healthy food, since they are a good source of protein, fiber, but especially iron.

According to the Spanish Nutrition Foundation (FEN), Lentils provide just over 7 milligrams of iron per 100 grams. At first glance, it might not seem like this compares to the amount of iron present in a beef steak, which is only 2.1 milligrams.

But the truth is that the iron in this seed is different from that found in products of animal origin, which is known as heme iron, and is more easily absorbed than plant iron.

Instead, iron that comes from plant sources is called nonheme iron, and the main difference lies in the way the body absorbs them. Experts say that the body retains between 10% and 25% of heme ironwhile non-heme between 2% and 5%.

Orange, the secret to better absorbing iron from lentils

Depositphotos

To maximize the absorption of the non-heme iron found in lentils, it is crucial to add an orange to your meal, something so basic can have many benefits for your health.

This fruit, like other foods rich in vitamin C such as tangerines, kiwi or strawberries, is an excellent source of the nutrient. Orange helps the pH of the stomach become more acidic, which, surprisingly, is beneficial for the absorption of non-heme iron.

It should be noted that an acidic environment keeps the iron in lentils in its reduced form, making it easier for the body to absorb it. Likewise, it prevents phytates and tannins from blocking their entry into the body.

Therefore, if you want to make the most of the nutritional benefits of lentils, it is essential that you do not forget to accompany them with a citrus fruit, such as orange. This way, you will help your body better absorb non-heme iron and keep you healthy and full of energy.